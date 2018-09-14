Salacious Details Emerge as Kavanaugh & 65 Women Send a Message

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh responded to the scurrilous and anonymous attack on his character today, Fox News reports. He aggressively denied the charges, which are now upped to attempted rape, according to Ronan Farrow.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanaugh said in a statement Friday.

Obviously, Farrow was given this information because it adds credibility to the anonymous allegations since Farrow destroyed Harvey Weinstein. Farrow also reports all anonymous MeToo accusations and believes every woman.

The Senate Judiciary also released a statement from sixty-five women who knew him when and they vouch for him without question.

THE STORY AND THE AMORAL ACCUSER

Senator Dianne Feinstein on Thursday insinuated that Brett Kavanaugh was guilty of a crime that was committed when he was in high school.

Feinstein, who had a Chinese spy on her payroll for 20 years, received a secret letter from someone who knew the person who made an accusation of sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh and a friend when Kavanaugh was about 15 or 17 years of age. The person didn’t want to press the issue and wanted to remain anonymous.

That’s morally sick. To accuse someone to destroy the person but then hide in the shadows?

Feinstein said Thursday, “I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Feinstein said in her surprise statement. “That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

The Democratic senator from California had this information in July.

According to the latest information, a woman said that she knew the judge while he was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Maryland in the 1980s. He and a friend locked her in a room allegedly. She claims they were at a party together when Kavanaugh held her down and tried to force himself on her, but she got away. He and the friend were drinking and turned the music up loud, she says. Ms. Anonymous claims he put his hand over her mouth while pinning her down.

Isn’t it amazing that two young men and a locked door couldn’t keep her in?

The judge has never had any sexual accusation made against him at any time.

LOTS OF DEMS KNEW IN JULY

Feinstein had this information in July but there is no evidence she questioned Kavanaugh about it in their open or closed sessions.

The letter was given to Feinstein by Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and was kept secret until now, on the eve of the confirmation. Many knew about it.

The Democrats referred it to the FBI Thursday but, as of last night, Fox News reported they put it in his file as is “standard process”. The issue was placed in the hands of the White House. The White House will decide if there is to be further investigation.

The FBI has already completed an extensive background check on Kavanaugh.

The alleged victim, who wants to remain anonymous, has hired a famous MeToo lawyer according to the Guardian, so expect a wild week. The lowlife Democrats are out to destroy him if need be. They will make all kinds of accusations and Farrow will probably write an article to force the White House to order a probe.

The judge has two young daughters and this is despicable, even for Democrats.

Senator Chuck Grassley has no intention of delaying the confirmation at this time.

All of this is an effort to stop the appointment.

65 WOMEN WHO KNEW THE JUDGE SAY HIS REPUTATION WAS IMPECCABLE

Sixty-five women of bipartisan backgrounds vouch for him. They signed a statement out of the Senate Judiciary that read: “For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect” and has “stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity”

65 women of bipartisan backgrounds who knew Judge Kavanaugh in high school: “For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect” & has “stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity” #SCOTUS https://t.co/9dT54BC2qM pic.twitter.com/5QtcPfwjX5 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 14, 2018

DETAILS WE REPORTED THIS MORNING