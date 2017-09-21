Samantha Power Unmasked Trump Associates Almost Daily Last Year

Think about this one, won’t you. Samantha Power was the UN ambassador and had no legitimate reason that we know of to unmask Americans supporting Trump last year, during the campaign, but she did. Not only did she unmask hundreds, she did it on an almost daily basis.

Unmasking is meant for the intelligence community.

This is a major scandal. More than 260 requests to unmask were made by Power last year.

She tried to or succeeded in unmasking Trump associates days before the inauguration.

It is so obvious what is going on and this is incredible abuse. Wake up America.

