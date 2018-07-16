San Fran Mayor Notices! “I’ve Never Seen This Much [Human] Poop on Streets”

San Francisco is Nancy Pelosi’s “s***hole” district. Yay, Nancy, great job! Mrs. Pelosi hasn’t noticed the filth on the streets, but the new Mayor, London Breed, has noticed. So far, her plan to clean up San Francisco, however, is very flawed.

“I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here. That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans,” she said. Yes, we all now, even in New York.

The mayor is going to do more of the same and then-some!

First, she will open up facilities where the druggies can shoot up while health professionals watch. She’s also been asking everyone to be respectful and clean up after themselves. She wants organizations that receive government funding to do a better job of teaching the homeless how to clean up after themselves [as if they don’t know].

That lame idea will push groups to come up with more paperwork and little more.

The mayor is also under the false impression that gentrification alone is the reason for all this. In truth, the left’s horrendous free-wheeling policies, open borders, and sanctuary city policies are also to blame.

How her approach will make things better is a mystery since it will only encourage more of this.

Can human doggie bags paid for by taxpayers be far behind?

This is what the Democrat Party wants for all of us. This is the “s***hole” USA they envision — a society where everyone can poop in the streets.

Read about what has been going on by clicking the link below. An NBC news team investigated and out of 150 streets, there was filth on more than 90 of them and the others were a little better.