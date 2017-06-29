San Fran Taxpayers to Pay Illegal Aliens for Being Reported to ICE

Sanctuary cities and other locales aren’t satisfied with harboring illegal aliens and criminal aliens. They want to do more. They are planning to give taxpayer money to illegal aliens if they are reported to ICE by police. It’s against their illegal law.

The first illegal at the receiving end of this largesse is Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, 32 years of age He is in line to collect $190K thanks to the highly-taxed taxpayer. He sued for false arrest.

It doesn’t seem to matter that there’s a warrant out for the arrest of this El Salvadoran. He’s wanted for an old drug possession charge. He also failed to appear at an immigration hearing in San Antonio in December 2005. Oh, and he has a conviction for drunken driving in 2012. We wouldn’t want to lose this guy!

It’s great to be a citizen and have these illegal aliens get your money for coming into the country illegally.

The leftist lawyers and organizations are behind it

The firm behind this is an open borders firm dedicated to violating U.S. law. They are behind his lawsuit.

“It’s really important for San Francisco to remain a sanctuary city not in name only but also in practice,” said Saira Hussain, a staff attorney at the Asian Law Caucus, who represented Zarceno.

Figueroa’s attorneys said his “plight is not the first time that San Francisco Police Department personnel have unlawfully and wrongfully arrested or detained the victim of a crime based solely on a civil immigration matter.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages. It’s also intended to force San Francisco police to file immigration paperwork stating that “Mr. Figueroa was the victim of false imprisonment.” This paperwork could establish that Figueroa was the victim of a crime, making him eligible for a visa.

Thus, he will be rewarded with a visa for violating our laws!

Hussein described his arrest as an attack on immigrants by the administration. More illegals will be lining up for their payouts. This is only the first of many.

What’s next? Imprisonment?

Because he did his job, the officer is in trouble. San Fran opened up an internal affairs investigation to determine whether any officers should be disciplined.

Finally, what kind of country is this when following the law is a crime and taxpayers fund foreigners breaking our laws?