San Juan Mayor Stands in Front of Tons of Aid As She Says PR’s Not Getting Aid

San Juan Mayor Carmen Cruz is a longtime hater of Donald Trump and is exploiting the Puerto Rico tragedy to demonize him. The President did everything he could prior to Hurricane Maria and has sent shiploads of aid since. He has recently appointed a one-star general to oversea relief efforts.

Much of the island territory is hard to access, roads have been washed away and many are not showing up to work, including police, drivers and others who could assist. Hardcore Democrat union workers are refusing to come to work as they choose to work on their own homes. That’s not the President’s fault.

The media in the US and in PR want to make it into Katrina no matter want he does. One of the never Trumpers in PR is the San Juan mayor. As she stood before pallets of aid, the Mayor Carmen Yuliz Cruz Soto railed against President Trump on Friday.

She said, “I’m mad as hell because my people’s lives are at stake… We are dying, and you are killing us with inefficiency”. She means Trump.

How are we to blame for people not showing up to pick up the aid or for their roads being washed out? It takes time to fix roads. Only 20% of the drivers showed up for work. There is also a diesel shortage our President is doing his best to rectify. The island was decimated. Contracting drivers is difficult because the cell towers are down.

As Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary said: “I believe one person is in charge of different parts of the process. The governor is still the governor of Puerto Rico. We’re continuing to work with him, be in constant contact.”

She continued: “And we have one person in charge of the federal component of that. And that would the one-star general around working with state officials.”

Governor Ricardo Rossello said: And “I want to clarify these two points that sometimes seem contradictory. Number one, we do need more aid. But the president and the administration have done everything that they can, that we have asked them to do.”

Ms. Cruz just hates Trump.

The media is doing their best to condemn the President and make it into an indictment against him, ignoring the reality as much as possible. Trump has been on a twitter storm and has criticized the San Juan mayor. The media has taken the side of the San Juan mayor and anyone who will condemn President Trump.

There are many more tweets than these below. It’s the only way Trump can get the truth out.

Despite the Fake News Media in conjunction with the Dems, an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico. Great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R’s. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to “get Trump.” Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017