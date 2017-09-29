Sanctimonious NFL Players Get Arrested an Awful Lot

Daily Wire reports that on average, one National Football League (NFL) player is arrested each week.

“The average time between arrests is just seven days, while the record without an arrest is slightly more than two months, at 65 days, according to NFLarrest.com, which “provides an interactive visualized database of National Football League player Arrests & Charges,” the site says.”

“Players get arrested for a variety of crimes: drunk driving, drug offenses, domestic violence, assault and battery, gun violations, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, theft, burglary, rape and even murder.”

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol (DUI) and drug offenses are the most common charges file by police against NFL players – followed by domestic violence and assault – according to the article:

As the article concludes, maybe they aren’t the ones to be lecturing to us about police brutality and how oppressive the United States is.

Washington Free Beacon posted the arrest records of some who participated in the ‘protests’:

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler, for battery and assault in two separate incidents in July 2017 and March 2016, respectively

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, for aggravated assault in March 2003 and leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license in March 2016

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson, for injury to a child in Sept. 2014

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris, for felony marijuana possession in March 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, for marijuana possession in Aug. 2014

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, for felony drug possession and reckless endangerment behind the wheel in two separate incidents in May 2014

Seattle Seahawks practice quarterback Trevone Boykin, for marijuana possession and violating probation in March 2017 and April 2017, respectively

Baltimore Ravens former linebacker Ray Lewis, for murder in Jan. 2000; he ultimately testified in the case and received one year of probation and a $250,000 fine from the NFL

New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor, for evading arrest and running from the scene after police tried to detain him in March 2015

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan, for speeding and driving with a suspended license in June 2010

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns, for driving with a suspended license in June 2017

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, for failure to appear in court on previous traffic charges, including careless driving and driving without a license, in Aug. 2013 and cited for driving with a suspended license in Sept. 2013

These arrest records only touch on past run-ins that protesting NFL players have had with law enforcement.

Check out arrest records on this link. Some have been arrested multiple times.

It’s really sad that the players are falling for these fake free speech protests. The left wants to destroy football. It’s one of the American institutions the left hates and the players and owners are playing into it.