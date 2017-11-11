Sanctimonious Trump-Hater George Takei Accused of Sexual Molestation

Far-left Trump hater and holier-than-thou critic of Kevin Spacey, George Takei, is accused of sexually molesting a passed-out model in 1981. Takei likes to call Trump a deviant almost daily but perhaps he should stop talking.

A former model and actor is accusing Star Trek icon George Takei of sexual assault in 1981. The accuser, Scott R. Brunton, who was 23 at the time of the alleged incident, claims that Takei took advantage of him when he was most vulnerable.

“This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it,” Brunton tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”

The most memorable words in the piece: “The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch..”

THR spoke to four longtime friends of Brunton — Norah Roadman, Rob Donovan, Stephen Blackshear and Jan Steward — who said that he had confided in them about the Takei encounter years ago.

If you listen to this disgusting interview with Howard Stern [take that as a warning] and George Takei, it sounds like he molested a lot of men.

He says during the interview he didn’t trade a job in exchange and he didn’t molest people at work. What a guy!

If you listen to this Howard Stern interview with George Takei it’s pretty damn clear he’s sexually assaulted many men. He tries and fails miserably attempting to justify it. pic.twitter.com/K6vbF6O2bS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 11, 2017

George Takei, the great moral judge, was in a twitter war with Melania at one point over her husband and the Billy Bush tapes.

Melania says her husband was “egged on” to say things. Really? Because If Billy Bush can get him to do that, imagine what Putin would do. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 18, 2016

He continuously attacks Trump over unproven allegations so we can do that too about him I guess.

This next tweet sort of backfired too.

This didn’t age well either.

After Anthony Rapp came out about Kevin Spacey sexually molesting him, Takei said:

“When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong,” Takei said. “For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way.”

“Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it,” he continued.

Takei for his part has denied the accusation on Twitter and says his husband of 30 years fully supports him. The event did not occur he said and he can’t remember Mr. Brunton. It’s a he said-he said, he tweeted.

Sounds like the Roy Moore case.

Hopefully his good friend Ted Lieu will do something about him if he’s guilty. After all, these allegations are more recent than those against Roy Moore. This only happened 36 years ago and he can’t remember anything either.

.@tedlieu Disavow George Takei yet? The silence is deafening. What are you doing to investigate deviance within your Hollywood constituency? #ImSoOldSchoolThat pic.twitter.com/4RQGev7pwd — Jorge 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmericanMex067) November 11, 2017