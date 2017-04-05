Sanctuary City Malibu Gets Trolled With a New Sign

A sign posted along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was drawing a great deal of attention and controversy Tuesday. The town fathers did not put it up, although – recently – Malibu did became a sanctuary city.

While the officials are calling the sign a prank, it’s more likely a political statement.

It reads: “OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much)”

They should have added availability of drugs from the cartel is great.

Malibu is a beach city in Los Angeles county which faces a potential $245 million deficit for the current fiscal year. Their sanctuary county policies will cost them millions if Trump follows through on his pledges but they feel it’s very important to protect illegal alien criminals and illegal aliens in general.