Sanctuary NJ Didn’t Notify ICE of Illegal’s Release & Then He Killed 3 People

An illegal immigrant from Mexico has been charged with the murders of two men and a woman in a shooting spree only months after he was released from a New Jersey jail that failed to hand him over to ICE.

Three innocent people were killed as they begged for their lives. He killed them in cold blood because they annoyed him. However, he didn’t reach a level that the Sanctuary city required to turn an illegal over to ICE despite warrants out for his arrest.

This is what happens when the rule of law is no longer followed. Thank a Democrat.

NJ WOULD NOT HONOR THE DETAINER

ICE issued a detainer last December and requested to be notified before 23-year-old Luis Rodrigo Perez was released from prison Middlesex County Jail in North Brunswick, where he was serving time for domestic violence charges. He had a long history of violence.

He committed the murders in Missouri.

But the prison, located in a ‘sanctuary city’ county, failed to honor the detainer and didn’t notify ICE when Perez was released from prison in February 2018.

RECKLESS

“Had ICE’s detainer request in December 2017 been honored by Middlesex County Jail, Luis Rodrigo Perez would have been placed in deportation proceedings and likely sent home to his country — and three innocent people might be alive today,” said Corey Price, acting ICE executive associate director.

John Tsoukaris, ICE’s deportation operations field director in Newark, New Jersey, called Middlesex County’s policy “reckless.”

In a statement the county government rejected blame and had the gall to say it was ICE that dropped the ball. Why isn’t the county government following federal law or at least following common sense.

They insisted on a deportation order which is not easy to get.

Officials said they have repeatedly told ICE they will only cooperate in some instances, such as someone convicted of a “first or second degree offense.” They said Perez’s case didn’t reach that level.

The guy was a violent bum who had other warrants out for his arrest in NJ but he didn’t reach the level?

THEY BEGGED FOR THEIR LIVES

Police in Missouri say Perez attacked a home which he had been kicked out of. The victims could be heard “begging for their lives,” The Associated Press reported, citing charging documents.

Perez later returned and fired on yet another person, authorities said.

NJ HAS BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS!

