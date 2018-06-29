Sara Carter Blasts Rosenstein, Wray, “Nothing More Disgusting…”

Investigative reporter Sara Carter blasted the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray on ‘Hannity’ after their testimony yesterday. They “undermined the American people,” she said.

“They really believe that these guys that think they were better, smarter and they think they are the super patriots and we the people are stupid,” Hannity blasted FBI investigators in discussing Thursday’s contentious hearing in which Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray faced lawmakers demanding answers.

Rosenstein seemed to think the entire event was humorous because he did a lot of smirking. Wray is arrogant as well.

“They undermined the American people. They undermined the system that our nation is founded on,” Carter said.

“There is nothing more disgusting than thinking that you know everything,” Carter continued.

“That’s the reason President Trump won. Let’s be honest. People were sick and tired of being told they were not smart enough, not good enough. They don’t know what to do,” she argued. “You know what? The American people said we are smart enough, we are good enough and we don’t really care what you have to say because we live in this country and we will vote for whom we want to vote for.”

If Hillary won the election, all this corruption would have been kept from the American people.

“If Trump would not have won the election, think about what the alternative would be. We would never know what happened,” she said.

Watch: