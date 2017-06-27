Sarah Palin Sues the NY Times for Defaming Her with a False Story

Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times for defamation, according to documents filed on Tuesday.

The New York Times published a June 14 editorial that smeared her for inciting the 2011 shooting of Gabby Giffords and others. The shooting was by a madman whose favorite book is The Communist Manifesto.

The Times Editorial Board wrote the editorial after Rep. Scalise was shot by a Bernie Sanders campaign worker. The title of the article is, America’s Lethal Politics.

It would be nice to see these media elitists finally have to answer for their false stories.

Sarah Palin had nothing to do with the shooting and the murderer had no interest in her. The left tied an unrelated political ad to the mass shooting.

“Mrs. Palin brings this action to hold The Times accountable for defaming her by publishing a statement about her that it knew to be false: that Mrs. Palin was responsible for inciting a mass shooting at a political event in January 2011,” Palin’s suit states.

The lawsuit notes that as the public backlash over the malicious column grew, they made edits and corrections along with half-hearted apologies for the false story. The falsehoods were not corrected, according to the suit.

.@SarahPalinUSA suing @nytimes for editorial suggesting she incited Loughner attack on Gabby Giffords — pic.twitter.com/xwJqNECW4H — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 27, 2017