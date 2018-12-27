Sarah Sanders Rips Into CNN for Putting Troops in the Crosshairs

Vile CNN on Thursday said President Trump’s signing of red “Make America Great Again” hats for troops in Iraq may have violated Defense Department rules. That’s odd since it wasn’t a problem when Barack Obama did something similar.

The outlet made note of the rule as they tried to get the troops in trouble. The media claimed Trump brought the hats with them, but that wasn’t the case. The troops had the hats with them and took them along for the President to autograph.

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said President Donald Trump shouldn’t be praised for his Christmas visit to Iraq because it’s something he’s supposed to do.

SANDERS RIPPED INTO CNN

Press secretary Sarah Sanders characterized the story as an attack by CNN on U.S. troops.“CNN will attack anyone who supports President Trump, including the brave men and women of our military who fight every day to protect our freedom,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted in response.

Despicable CNN wrote:

President Donald Trump made his first visit to a war zone on Wednesday, receiving an enthusiastic reception from many US troops there — some of whom may have run afoul of military rules.

Video footage and the written report of Trump’s visit with service members in Iraq showed the President signing “Make America Great Again” hats and an embroidered patch that read “Trump 2020.”

A US military official told CNN the MAGA hats that Trump signed at the Ramstein Air Base event in Germany were personal and brought there by military personnel in hopes of getting an autograph. The official contended that it was not a campaign event and that the hats were used as support for Trump, not as a statement of political support.

ANYTHING TO DAMAGE THE PRESIDENT

CNN has no class. These troops are in a war zone and they are entitled to have some fun. It is such a small thing, but CNN wants to make certain the President doesn’t get any good press from this trip. They will go after out military to hurt Trump. Heck, they will tear down the country if they must to in order to get Trump removed from office. It is why they are allowing this invasion of illegal foreigners.

Trump did screw up in one claim he made about pay raises when speaking with the troops. He said their salaries went up 10% and it is the first raise in ten years. President Trump talks in maddingly imprecise terms so it’s hard to say what he was thinking when he said this. He was likely sincere since he asked those who got raises to put their hands up.

But, in fact, they have been getting pay raises and the President signed a bill upping their salaries, but only by 2.6%.

Unfortunately, it’s more fodder for the media mill.