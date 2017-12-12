Sarah Sanders Shuts Up CNN’s Grandstanding Jim Acosta

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got into a testy exchange with CNN’s obnoxious Jim Acosta over fake news, which his outlet specializes in since the election. Sanders has to field idiotic questions daily while the world burns and the media fails to notice.

The Pointer Institute, the journalists’ go-to elites, described the presser yesterday, “As Trump, Sanders bash the press, even sporadic contrition is nowhere to be seen.” They made these comments after six flagrant “errors” in the press trying to harm the President. The Institute, funded in part by George Soros, claims they “pillory” the press.

Dripping with sarcasm, Acosta wanted to know if the President cares about the 1st Amendment as much as he cares about the 2nd.

“Look, the president is simply calling out a very direct and false accusation lodged against him,” Sanders said, responding to a question about President Trump’s weekend tweets. “There was nothing more than an individual trying to put their bias into their reporting. And something that frankly, has gotten a little bit out of control, we’ve seen it time and time again.”

She was talking about the President’s tweet exposing the very provable lie by Washington Post’s Dave Weigel who tweeted a photo of the Pensacola Florida arena before most of the audience arrived, claiming it wasn’t a packed house as Trump claimed. Trump then tweeted Weigel’s erroneous photo alongside the pictures of the packed house.

The press wasn’t concerned about Weigel’s dishonest photo, they were upset that the President corrected it in a tweet.

“Over the last couple of weeks a number of outlets have had to retract and change and rewrite and make editor’s notes to a number of different stories, some of them with major impact, including moving markets,” Sanders continued, apparently responding to the ABC News story that tanked the stock market but was later “corrected.”

“This is a big problem and we think it’s something that should be taken seriously,” she concluded.

When she was pressed on whether Trump took Russian misinformation as seriously as he does the “fake news” from American media, she answered, “We would take misinformation like that very seriously, but it’s not something we’re comparing the two on.”

Sanders continued. “You cannot say that it’s an honest mistake when you’re purposely putting out information that you know to be false, or when you’re taking information that hasn’t been validated that hasn’t been offered any credibility and that has been continually denied by a number of people including people with direct knowledge of an instance.”

“I would just say Sarah,” fake news Acosta said, jumping into the conversation, “that journalists make honest mistakes and that doesn’t make them fake news, but the question that I have-“

“But when journalists make honest mistakes they should own up to them,” she said, cutting into Acosta’s assault. Many journalists shouted that they did own up to mistakes. “Sometimes, and a lot of times you don’t,” she replied.

Acosta tried to interrupt.

“I’m sorry, I’m not finished, there’s a very big difference between making honest mistakes and purposely misleading the American people,” Sanders added talking over him. “Something that happens regularly.”

When asked for an example, she brought up Brian Ross’s fake accusation that Flynn was going to testify Trump wanted him to contact Russians before the elections. Ross’s accusation was untrue and tanked the stock markets.

“I think that was pretty misleading to the American people and I think that it’s very telling that that individual had to be suspended because of that reporting, I think that shows that the network took it seriously and recognized that it was a problem.”

Sanders then rejected questions from Acosta and said she was going to try to get to everyone.

The rest of the presser centered around questions attacking the President or his policies.

After the spate of fake news stories this past week, Chris Cillizza tweeted he is “appalled” and offended that Sanders called [the liars] them out.

Cillizza would be indignant since he’s one of the fake news purveyors. Actually, it’s far more offensive and appalling that they do it in the first place.

Who can forget Cillizza’s 2016 prediction: “The election is in 15 days. And the electoral map just keeps looking grimmer and grimmer for Donald Trump.” He said repeatedly that Hillary had an 85% chance of winning even when the President’s polling numbers were on a par with Hillary’s.