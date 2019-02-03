Sarah Silverman Jokes About Eating Aborted Fetuses at Telethon

LifeNews reports, Lizz Winstead, creator of the Daily Show and Sarah Silverman, hosted a telethon to raise money for abortions.

Warning, this is disgusting. You won’t believe people like this exist and actually think they’re funny. Their sense of right and wrong is demented.

THE ABORTION CHARADES

The event included four hours of bizarre content, including abortion charades, shitty law charades, an interview with abortionist Willie Parker, and political rants.

When the women played one of the games, “shitty law charades”, they joked about “eating your fetus” because a bill was recently introduced by the Oklahoma legislature that prohibits “the manufacture or sale of food or products which use aborted human fetuses.”

The bill “was created in response to a claim that a food lab was considering using stem cells to create artificial flavors,” LifeNews reports.

Winstead claimed the Oklahoma bill “is fucking batshit.”

Silverman announced that a conscience clause law that prevented aborted fetuses from being used in manufactured food products would be something that “would make her want to eat an aborted fetus.”

The “shitty law charades” were introduced by a woman wearing a female genitalia costume.

Watch but be forewarned: