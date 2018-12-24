Sasha Cohen Accidentally Uncovers Possible Commonness of US Pedophilia

Sasha Baron Cohen is a so-called comedian who trades in getting people to make embarrassing, sometimes humiliating, self-incriminating statements in conversations or interviews in which he pretends he’s a foreign government official or a prominent personality. It’s considered ‘humor’ to set people up to make fools of themselves in a misanthrope’s blistering Candid Camera experience.

The bigots he has uncovered are a service, but some of what he does is indecent. He often baits people to say things they wouldn’t normally say.

There are vile and nutty people on the right and the left, but Cohen leans towards spotlighting the right-wing fools. He even blames Trump for Antifa, the leftist Anarcho-Communist group.

His latest experience was even too disgusting for him.

Cohen is talented but his comedy is cheap and scrapes the gutter for laughs. He develops characters and trains for his fake interviews of the unsuspecting. One of his characters is Gio.

Gio accidentally delved into the world of pedophilia that is becoming common and acceptable to some in the U.S. Allegedly, it’s a big part of Hollywood.

The following is the excerpt of his interview with a concierge looking for a young boy to sexually abuse [Deadline]:

BARON COHEN: Exactly. Immediately after that interview, the next person I interviewed was again with the character Gio. The satirical aim of him was to show the levels to which people would go to, out of greed. What would they do for money? In one of the interviews, a yacht builder is ready to build a yacht for Colonel Asaad even though it’s going to be used to transport women, basically sex slaves. And during the interview, Gio receives fellatio and [the yacht broker] is ready to carry on and keep on talking about the deal.

And there was an interview that didn’t make it in, with Gio. We were shooting some of this at the time of Harvey Weinstein. We wanted to investigate how does someone like Harvey Weinstein get away with doing what…get away with criminality, essentially. And the network that surrounds him. We decided that Gio would interview a concierge in Las Vegas. During the interview, I revealed that basically Gio has molested an eight-year-old boy.

Now, mind you, this is extreme comedy, and we thought that the guy would leave the room. Instead, this concierge stays in the room, and I go, listen, you’ve got to help me get rid of the problem.

And this guy starts advising Gio how to get rid of this issue. We even at one point talk about murdering the boy, and the concierge is just saying, ‘well, listen, I’m really sorry. In this country, we can’t just drown the boy. This is America we don’t do that.’ And then, in the end, he puts me in touch with a lawyer who can silence the boy. I became really dark stuff. And then at the end of the interview, I say, listen, I want to go out and celebrate now. Can you get me a date for tonight? He says, ‘what do you mean, a date?’

I go, you know, like a young man. He says, ‘well, what kind of age?’ I say, lower than Bar Mitzvah but older than eight. And he says, ‘yeah, I can put you in touch with somebody who can get you some boys like that.’

DEADLINE: None of this remotely qualifies as comedy. What did you do?

BARON COHEN: We immediately turned over the footage to the FBI because we thought, perhaps there’s a pedophile ring in Las Vegas that’s operating for these very wealthy men. And this concierge had said that he’d worked for politicians and various billionaires. But in the end, the FBI decided not to pursue it.

They didn’t pursue it???

WHAT ABOUT HOLLYWOOD?

The 1980s teen star Corey Haim, who starred with Corey Feldman in The Two Cory’s, revealed that he engaged in self-mutilation after being sexually assaulted by a man while filming the coming-of-age drama Lucas in 1985. “[I was] raped, so to speak, when I was about 14-and-a-half years old,” he admitted while remaining mum on the identity of the culprit, Radar Online reported.

Two men molested him. Haim died in 2010 from drug addiction.

Both men said there were pedophiles everywhere in Hollywood.

Hollywood celebrities ignored Harvey Weinstein, made excuses for Roman Polanski, and they pretend they don’t know about the 100 or so active pedophiles in Hollywood.

Whoopi Goldberg defended director Roman Polanski the child rapist and explained that the rape wasn’t really a rape — don’t believe your lying eyes. “It wasn’t rape rape,” she said about the man who drugged and had intercourse with a 13-year old child. All of Hollywood regaled him.

Most of the Hollywood virtue signallers knew about Harvey Weinstein’s allegedly criminal behavior too.

Hollywood pedophiles skate, and Corey Feldman has come to regret his decision to reveal the names of some abusers because of the threats and attacks on his character he suffered as a result.