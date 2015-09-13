Saudi Sheikh Establishes a Sharia Law School at a Top Ivy League School

A Saudi Arabian banking and real estate CEO Abdallah S. Kamel, aka HE Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel, gave a $10 million gift to create the Abdallah S. Kamel Center for the Study of Islamic Law and Civilization at Yale Law School.

Yale will allegedly ensure the center’s work is integrated into the life of the law school. Since Islamic law and Sharia are in direct conflict with U.S. law and our constitution, it is unclear as to why it has to be integrated into the U.S. law school.

According to the Christian Science Monitor, The Abdallah S. Kamel Center for the Study of Islamic Law and Civilization aims to become the top destination for the study of Sharia.

Yale announced their appreciation on their website.

“Mr. Kamel’s extraordinary generosity will open up exciting new opportunities for Yale Law School and for the entire university,” said President Salovey. “The Abdallah S. Kamel Center for the Study of Islamic Law and Civilization will enhance research opportunities for our students and other scholars and enable us to disseminate knowledge and insights for the benefit of scholars and leaders all over the world.”

The center will bring prominent scholars of Islam to the Yale campus for public lectures, seminar discussions, visiting fellowships, and visiting professorships, attracting students from the Law School and other schools at the university to its lectures and other opportunities for collaboration.

“The creation of this center reflects the growing interest at Yale and other academic institutions in a deeper understanding of Islamic law, history, and culture,” said Dean Post. “Islamic law has a long and proud tradition, which encompasses great intellectual achievements. It is also a subject of immense contemporary importance. There is a tremendous need for an interdisciplinary center to support scholarship in the field. The Abdallah S. Kamel Center meets this need.”

Professor Kronman, co-director of the Yale Sharia law school, said, “Islamic law is all the more deserving of intellectual attention because many people have views of the subject that are not very well informed.”

For two decades, Harvard Law School has had its own Islamic legal studies program, established with support from the Saudi king but it’s largely been ignored by the mainstream law community.

HuffPo reported that Abdullahi An-Na’im, who teaches Islamic law at Emory Law School, said he considers the Islamic legal studies program at Harvard a disappointment because few faculty members took an interest and it has been treated as an isolated entity at the law school. He said it remains to be seen how seriously the Yale faculty will take Islamic law as a field of human jurisprudence.

The Yale center aims to support research fellowships, a rotation of visiting professors and a tenured professorship in the field of Islamic law, the AP reported.

Saudi Arabia has extremely harsh laws under Sharia. One woman who beat her daughter was executed, women can’t drive, and a blogger is being lashed on a weekly basis for supposed heresy.

The Washington Post reported on how Saudi Sharia punishments compared with those of ISIS. They posted the following chart from the Middle East Eye.

ISIS is more brutal and prolific of course and this is only a comparison of their basic Sharia law doctrine.

Wiki says this:

Criminal law punishments in Saudi Arabia include public beheading, stoning, amputation and lashing. Serious criminal offences include not only internationally recognized crimes such as murder, rape, theft and robbery, but also apostasy, adultery, witchcraft and sorcery. In addition to the regular police force, Saudi Arabia has a secret police, the Mabahith, and “religious police”, the Mutawa. The latter enforces Islamic social and moral norms. Western-based human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have criticized the activities of both the Mabahith and the Mutawa, as well as a number of other aspects of human rights in Saudi Arabia. These include the number of executions, the range of offences which are subject to the death penalty, the lack of safeguards for the accused in the criminal justice system, the treatment of homosexuals, the use of torture, the lack of religious freedom, and the highly disadvantaged position of women.

While beheading its citizens who convert away from Islam, Saudi Arabia is funding the spread of Islam in other countries to convert their citizens to Islam. Saudi oil profits, in particular, play a significant role in building mosques and madrasas around the world, and are often funneled though the Muslim Brotherhood. They just offered to build 200 Mosques in Germany.

The human rights group Amnesty International reported a “disturbing surge” in executions in the kingdom in 2014. Said Boumedouha, deputy director of Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa Program, said that many are executed for petty crimes, highlighting the frequent and seemingly casual imposition of such sentences.

“The use of the death penalty in Saudi Arabia is so far removed from any kind of legal parameters that it’s almost hard to believe,” Boumedouha remarked.

Amnesty International reported that court proceedings in Saudi Arabia fall far short of international standards for fair trial. Trials in capital cases are often held in secret. Defendants are rarely allowed formal representation by lawyers, and in many cases are not informed of the progress of legal proceedings against them.

They may be convicted solely on the basis of “confessions” obtained under torture, other ill-treatment or deception. In some cases condemned prisoners’ families are not notified in advance of their execution.

One of the reasons for the establishment of this Yale Sharia law school is because people misunderstand Sharia law, but truth-be-told, we might understand it too well.

We can’t use the words “male” or “female” any longer but we will allow the teaching of Sharia law at Yale. Ironically, Yale is so PC and so opposed to homosexuals being hurt and women being demeaned but for $10 million, they’ll allow the teaching of Sharia.

What say you?