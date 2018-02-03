This Should Scare Everyone, Flynn Never Lied

Republicans and Democrats alike should be scared about one overriding fact in the Flynn case. The FBI said Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn never lied, yet he had to plead guilty to lying in order to avoid a protracted fight he could no longer afford.
Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s son, also Michael, wants justice for his father. He reacted to the release of the FISA abuse memo with hope but he might be underestimating the level and extent of corruption in both the media and the administration of our intelligence agencies. He went on fire on Twitter with several tweets. Here are two.
THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE!
I WANT JUSTICE!#MemoDay https://t.co/BOHNsnZSGT
EVEN IF this memo was the only evidence to come out, IT STILL PROVES the DOJ AND FBI COLLUDED with the DNC AND HILLARY CLINTON campaign to overthrow an election.
Does anyone honestly think that the Carter Page issue is where the corruption STOPPED w/in the FBI/DOJ#MemoDay
THE FBI SAID FLYNN NEVER LIED
He has every reason to believe his father was wronged.
Recently, Robert Mueller asked for a delay in Lt. Gen. Flynn’s sentencing because both defense and prosecution were not ready. Mueller allegedly also wants to talk with Flynn again.
Flynn pled guilty to one charge of lying to the FBI and is “cooperating” with the agency investigators in their Russia probe.
In the spring of 2017, FBI agents who interviewed the retired general said he didn’t lie. They said he was confused and couldn’t remember the details. Then Mueller came in with his team of witch hunters and they decided Flynn did lie after all.
Ret. Lt. Gen. Flynn did plead guilty because the case caused tremendous strain on him and his family. It also bankrupted him and he had to sell his home, his last asset.
Listen to Catherine Herridge summarize the Flynn plea deal last December. Mueller turned a case of Flynn not lying into a crime of lying to the FBI.
As with Andrew Weissmann’s unethical attack on Arthur Andersen LLP, the damage has been done. The lawyers have robbed yet another honest man. Win a case, lose a case…the lawyers always get paid.
One of the best descriptions I have heard concerning lawyers:
While two men fight, the lawyers hold their coats. As they watch the men fight, they pick their pockets!
Mueller had a nd has nothing at all, the Russia nnfairy tale is just that, a made up fairy tale, so Mueller trapped Flynn for something unrelated to any Trump collusion, in fact all.indictments in the witch hunt of Muelerscare totally unrelated to Trump and his winning the election..Flynn was an ex General that did nothing wrong and was made part of a scheme by Obama, Hillary, and the FBI to take Trump down, it was all a set up.
Of course Michael Flynn never lied – that’s a given! There is much more to come to the surface but has to be done in stages as to avoid civil war in the streets of America.
You see here is what these seditionist/treason guilty individuals did not know: Obama/Hillary and gang were deeply involved in treason throughout their years in the white house. One courageous man and patriot played along to collect all the intelligence needed to take the deep state and shadow government down. That courageous patriot was Admiral Mike Rogers! He as the NSA chief observed as Obama/Hillary et all sold our top secret national security code(s) on her unsecured server which is SAP. Obama also had a secret server which these two emailed each other. They armed our enemies via sales in nearly 2 billion dollars. They actively conspired to overthrow our republic from within. Foreign agents/muslim brotherhood were strategically placed throughout sensitive national security agencies/positions. They also placed the Pakistani spies – the Awan brothers and family into position where they had access to all democratic politicians computers and selling gained secret to Pakistan and other enemies.
The head of this snake was foreign agent and traitor Hussein/Barry Soetero himself. He too was a muslim brotherhood member as was Huma Abedin, another stealth agent and muslim brotherhood spy.
That is only a small part in what they together planned with the shadow government. The plan they hatched was called “THE 16 YEAR PLAN TO DESTROY AMERICA”. Barry/Hussein was the first act in his 8 years in the white house. As I’ve said he was a foreign agent recruited to initiate that plan.
Justice Scalia and Seth Rich was murdered by them via their hit squad MS13. Yes these gangbangers were imported for assassinating political liabilities and/or opponents.
Admiral Mike Roger, Michael Flynn and other patriots developed a plan for the past 3+ years to take them all down. They needed a president that loved America and free of controversy and found him: Donald Trump. Despite rigged Soros voting machines to enable a Hillary win our Marines were at numerous voting places to avoid the rigged machines flipping votes from DT to Hillary. Here we are – the plan is now set in motion to take the deep state, shadow government and those abroad out one after another.
That also includes the millions of children gone missing and abducted by these same sick, twisted luciferian or Satanist sacrificing doing horrible and unspeakable crimes.
Make sure you have enough popcorn and sit back while enjoying the show!
Reccommednation: follow along at #Qanon, #Q and you’ll understand what is coming.