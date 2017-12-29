Scathing Editor Notes of Milo Yiannopoulos’s Book, “Unclear, Unfunny, Delete.”

The former senior editor of Breitbart, Milo Yiannopoulos, sued Simon & Schuster for $10 million after breaching the contract to publish his book Dangerous. Because of the suit, computer tech Sarah Mei was able to access all of the edits to the manuscript.

Yiannopoulos didn’t deal with the corrections — they must have seemed insurmountable. Instead he sued. He should have gotten a ghost writer in lieu of suing.

The editor’s notes are brutal. Just so people know, the editor is a conservative who has published 45 other books of conservative opinion.

Here are some of the comments:

“Deleted irrelevant and superfluous ethnic joke.”

“This is not the time or place for another black-dick joke.”

“I will not accept a manuscript that labels an entire class of people ‘mentally ill.'”

“[A]void gratuitious insults.”

“Unclear, unfunny, delete.”

“This entire paragraph is just repeating Fake News. There was NO blood. NO semen and there was NO Satanism. Delete.”

“This section feels phenomenally petty.”

“This whole section has to go. Too much ego.”

“This entire argument is ridiculous.”

“All this pop psychology is hogwash. You can’t say ugly people are drawn to the left. Have you ever seen the people at a Trump rally?”

“Absurd name-calling.”

“The use of a phrase like ‘two-faced back-stabbing bitches’ diminishes your point.”

“Delete. Ugh.”

“This entire argument is the most poorly thought out section of the book.”

“This doesn’t make sense or pass intellectual muster. It’s just trolling an issue many readers…might take seriously.”

The “Why Establishment Gays Hate Me” chapter “needs a better central thesis than the not in that gay people should go back in the closet.”

The feminist chapter needs a stronger argument feminism than saying they are ugly, sexist, and they have cats.”

“Let’s leave cuck out of it.”

“Your best points seem to be lost in a sea of self-aggrandizement and scattershot thinking.”

“This is definitely not the place for more of your narcissism.”

“A mess of low-context writing.”

Milo actually wrote a whole chapter about how ugly people hate him.

Anyone could do better, literally, anyone, says Sarah Mei.

You can feel the faint air of “oh god, what have we gotten ourselves into” getting stronger pic.twitter.com/bja198uLQy — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 28, 2017

This section of Simon & Schuster’s rebuttal to Milo’s lawsuit over DANGEROUS. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/JxydVQpx4f — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) December 27, 2017