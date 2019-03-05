Schiff’s Police State! New Hire Guesses Trump’s Part of a Big Conspiracy

Adam Schiff’s own committee has looked for Russia collusion, as did the Senate Intelligence Committee. Robert Mueller spent two years looking for it. Now Adam Schiff has set up his own little Stalinist police force to look for it.

Rep. Schiff hired a former prosecutor from the Southern District of New York, Daniel Goldman, to search for collusion. Goldman also happens to be an NBC/MSNBC analyst who looks for thought crimes. He is very much a left-winger. The New Yorker writes:

The hiring of Goldman, who will be joined by two other former federal prosecutors on Schiff’s staff, underlines Schiff’s decision to conduct an aggressive investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia during the 2016 Presidential campaign. In the rough division of labor among the various committees in the House of Representatives, Schiff’s panel is tackling the most provocative and, so far, most elusive subject related to the President: whether so-called collusion occurred between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Goldman looks for thought crimes as a TV analyst

In public comments, Schiff has suggested that Trump’s interest as a private citizen in building a tower in Moscow led him to curry favor with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President. American intelligence agencies long ago concluded that the Russian government made significant efforts, through the hacking of e-mails and use of social media, to help elect Trump over Hillary Clinton. The question of whether the Trump campaign facilitated, assisted, or knew about these efforts has been at the heart of the investigation by the special counsel, Robert Mueller—and will also be central to Schiff’s inquiry.

Goldman seems well suited to lead this effort. As deputy chief of the organized-crime section of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office, Goldman supervised the prosecution of more than thirty defendants accused of racketeering, gambling, and money laundering. During his decade in the office, Goldman convicted individuals associated with Russian organized crime of securities fraud and health-care fraud, and convicted leading figures in the Genovese crime family of racketeering and murder.

GOLDMAN IS LEFT-WING AND LIKES TO POSTULATE

Goldman was most recently an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst after leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District in 2017. He also works for the left-wing Brennan Center for Law and Justice.

Goldman told NBC News that he thinks the President is part of a larger Russia conspiracy, although he has no evidence. He POSTULATED:

Goldman, also now an NBC News analyst, postulates that at the heart of the inquiry is a question of whether the president has made foreign policy decisions — particularly with regard to Russia and Saudi Arabia — for personal financial reasons, rather than in the best interest of the country.

“What we are learning is that there may have been a much larger conspiracy to provide sanctions relief to Russia either in return for personal business and financial benefits or in return for assistance in the campaign,” Goldman said.

That is why, Rosenberg, Goldman and other legal experts say, the Mueller team almost certainly has obtained many years of Trump’s tax returns and business records, and is poring over past transactions, particularly his foreign ones.

President Trump has extensively sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and maintaining a relationship with Saudi Arabia is key to Israel’s survival.

He has tweeted that in MSNBC, he has found “an excellent outlet for objective, fact-based discourse that goes deeper.” Seriously?

He’s also no fan of Bill Barr’s or Matt Whitaker’s. Check out his Twitter feed, he’s far-left.

SCHIFF’S STATEMENT

Schiff said the new hire, along with other new committee staffers, will help “continue our important work of strong and effective oversight of the nation’s intelligence agencies. I look forward to working with them to perform important oversight and investigative work to ensure the security of our country and its institutions,” he said in a statement.

He’s revolting!