Scholar Explains California Is a Medieval State

California is a state that welcomes illegal aliens and the rich, but not the Middle class. Half the children in school speak a language other than English at home. And 65% are below competency in middle school reading and math. It’s a leftist dream instead of the American Dream. California is not part of America anymore. It’s turning into a Third World society.

THE MEDIEVAL STATE

Scholar Victor Davis Hanson is a lifelong resident of the state who told Tucker Carlson the economic distribution of California makes it a medieval state. Tucker asked for an explanation. Hanson said:

“It means 75 percent of geographical area is inhabited by people 25 percent of lower income people, by and large.

We have a coastal corridor from San Diego to Berkeley, where we have Cal-tech and Stanford and we have about three trillion in capitalized Silicon companies. And this is where all of the policy is made. And the people who make it, lawyers and academics and politicians are never subject of the ramifications of their ideologies, because they have such wealth.

So California is a medieval society in the sense that we have the highest basket of gasoline sales and income tax, but rank 45th in school test scores, 49th, according to Fobes, in infrastructure. And the highest kilowatt hours in the nation. Our cost of gasoline…is the highest. But it doesn’t affect the people on the coast making these regulations.

Where I work at Stanford, it’s 70 degrees or 65 degrees, I don’t have to turn on the air conditioning. But in the San Joachim Valley, the poor people have go to into Walmart because they can’t turn on the air conditioning.

People in these medieval societies on the coast, they don’t believe in water transfers for the agriculture for poor people. But they surely do for the artifical architectural landscapes in the Bay Area or the California Water Project. So that attitude sort of reverberates in California and it is dysfunctional state.

There’s the middle class, about 4 or 5 million people have left. We had about 4 to 5 million people come illegally from southern Mexico and we had a enormous concentration of global wealth in a very small geographical area. And you put all that together and you get what you have now.”

CHIEF OF STAFF KELLY VILIFIED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH

Chief of Staff John Kelly was a general of the Southern Command. He knows the border. He recently told the truth and was condemned as racist.

In a wide-ranging interview with NPR, he said:

“But they’re also not people that would easily assimilate into the United States, into our modern society. They’re overwhelmingly rural people. In the countries they come from, fourth-, fifth-, sixth-grade educations are kind of the norm. They don’t speak English; obviously that’s a big thing…They don’t integrate well; they don’t have skills,” Kelly added.

This isn’t just Kelly saying this. It’s fact. Even Pew Research describes them the same way. Anyone who says otherwise is lying to further their ideology.

In the schools I have worked in in New York, I have found this to be true. It’s sad. We can’t accommodate them and they take from other students’ education because they are so needy.

THE PROGRESSIVE VISION FOR THE NATION

An article at CBS News today by a Progressive author gives a good example of how the leftists view the world. They see the West without an identity, a land without borders. California shows us what that vision means in the real world.

The article was about a changing Britain:

A lot of what America thinks it knows about Britain comes from “Masterpiece Theater,” and needs a re-boot to what Britain is today: multi-cultural, multi-accented and casting about for a new identity. Mark Phillips reports…

…Britain is becoming more like America. The numbers tell the story: Around 14% of the British population is now foreign-born. That’s almost the identical percentage as the United States.

The same leftists we see in Silicon Valley, the people censoring the right on social media, the leftists in Hollywood, and the author of that CBS article, want this glorious open borders society throughout the nation. They’ve established it in California and envision it in every state.