Scholar Warns “Colleges Are Hatred Machines”

Manhattan Institute Fellow Heather MacDonald wrote her new book, Calling Out the Culture on College Campuses, out of rage over the destruction of our colleges and our culture. She made her comments to a host on Fox & Friends.

Claims of white supremacy and sexism that do not exist are carrying over into our culture quickly, she says.

The identity politics on the college campuses is seeping into the culture-at-large, Ms. MacDonald said, giving examples.

At Yale and Columbia, the students demanded the great poet courses be taken off the English curricula because they didn’t want to read “white patriarchal texts.” Harvard is using race and gender as criteria and those are not relevant criteria.

The people who call us racists and supremacists are the ones burning the books.

Heather MacDonald is a Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and a New York Times bestselling author. She is a recipient of the 2005 Bradley Prize.

THE NON-EXISTENT RAPE CULTURE

Heather MacDonald mentioned the so-called rape culture on campuses in the clip above. It’s a scam by the feminists. It’s not that rapes don’t happen on college campuses, it’s that the issue has been politicized. It is greatly exaggerated and innocent men have been framed without any recourse or due process.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has changed the rules on these campuses concerning sexual misconduct claims to align with interests of fairness and due process.

That has set the left off. They are literally going bonkers. They want the scam to continue.