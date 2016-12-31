NJ Public School Teaches Christians Villainous, Islamists Victimized

Public schools in New Jersey appear to be indoctrination centers for dangerous ideologies. Take for example, required lessons that ignore radical Islamists and focus instead on the alleged sins of Christians who lived more than a thousand years ago.

A Westwood, New Jersey public school is teaching about the Crusades and, in at least one lesson, the Islamists are depicted as the victims. The Christians of 1000 years ago are responsible for the angry Islamists of today. This report comes from Todd Starnes at Fox News Radio.

One negative effect of the Crusades is that Christians are still treating Islamists harshly, the lesson says.

“The Christians’ harsh treatment of Muslims in the Holy Land led to bitterness that has lasted to the present,” one worksheet stated.

Another worksheet asks students to identify “one negative effect of the Crusades that has continued to the present.” The answer written on the worksheet – “the Christians harsh treatment of Muslims continues in the present day.”

No Mention of the Islamists Global Jihad and Christian Genocide

It was a parent who brought this to Mr. Starnes attention – ONE parent.

The parent brought up the fact that there are “so many bad things happening to Christians throughout the world…It was too much”. She added, “it is indoctrination.”

Worst of all, it is REQUIRED instruction. Our schools are becoming indoctrination centers for dangerous ideologies.

Furthermore, there was no mention of the global jihad during the Crusades and today, and there was no mention of Christian genocide then and now.

Christians are being savagely slaughtered for refusing to convert to Islam. Women are publicly raped and barbarically beheaded. Children are crucified. Mass graves and chemical warfare are expanding. Christians are pleading for help, “No one cares about us like we are not human.”

It’s cataclysmic.

Professor Explains What’s Wrong With the Lesson

Dr. Emir Caner, the president of Truett-McConnell University, examined the lesson and offered his observations as a former Muslim who converted to Christianity.

“Here, Christians are once again blamed for the onset of violence by Muslims in the Holy Land,” Caner told Mr. Starnes. Four points made by the professor:

“Forget the fact that it was the Muslim community, without provocation, that conquered Jerusalem from the Byzantines just a few years after Mohammed’s death.”

“Forget the fact that Muslims killed Catholic pilgrims before the first crusade began,” he said.

“Forget the fact that it in modern history Muslims attacked the democratic state of Israel after the Jewish people were given the right to govern their land once again,” he added.

“Forget the fact that such violence is based on a traditional reading of the Koran,” Caner went on to say.

In conclusion, the professor stated, “No, in the simplistic and skewed mind of a liberal educator, it must be Christians that are at fault, regardless of the evidence.”

What is the lesson children are learning in New Jersey? Most of all, they are made to believe Christians are to blame no matter what.