Schumer Claimed He Offered the Wall for a Strong DACA Bill…Uh, No

Senate Minority Leader and infamous prevaricator, Chuck U Schumer announced to the Senate that he offered a wall for DACA protections (citizenship).

“In exchange for strong DACA protections, I reluctantly put the border wall on the table for discussion,” Schumer claimed on the Senate floor. “Even that was not enough to entice the president to finish the deal.”

He can deceive while looking you in the eye and do it without blinking. I know, I have watched him up front and personal.

Schumer only offered the POSSIBILITY OF A WALL according to the New York Times. It seems he wants the same deal Democrats have gotten for the past seven amnesties when they didn’t pony up afterwards. They have never kept their promises.

From the New YorkTimes:

As the [cheeseburger] meal progressed, an outline of an agreement was struck, according to one person familiar with the discussion: Mr. Schumer said yes to higher levels for military spending and discussed the possibility of fully funding the president’s wall on the southern border with Mexico. In exchange, the president agreed to support legalizing young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

Mr. Schumer left the White House believing he had persuaded the president to support a short, three to four-day spending extension to finalize an agreement, which would also include disaster funding and health care measures.

In other words, after the Democrats got everything they wanted, he would discuss the possibility of the wall which he has already said he wouldn’t approve.

After a closed-door meeting Friday evening, Senate Democrats accused Trump of moving “hard right” after he and Schumer were close to inking a deal.

It’s another lie.

When the President said he wanted to negotiate, he said: legalization, not citizenship for DACA, a wall; and an end to chain migration and the lottery. That was his starting point. Graham and Durbin and the rest of the Gang of Six idiots came up with a bill that put DACA on the path to citizenship, increased chain migration, changed the name of the lottery for half of the recipients and gave the other half “Temporary Protected Status”.

Schumer also wants a bailout for the pension plans that are now unsustainable thanks to corrupt politicians.