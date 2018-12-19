Schumer Declares Victory! Conservatives Rail Against Border Wall Cave

Chuck Schumer declared victory over President Trump on the border wall. In cahoots with a lot of Republicans, Schumer said he’s won.

On Face the Nation Sunday, he said: President Trump should understand, there are not the votes for the wall in the House or in the Senate. He is not going to get the wall in any form. even the House, which is a majority Republican, they don’t have the votes for his $5 billion wall plan. In fact, Ryan, afraid of what is going to happen, sent all the House home until Wednesday night, two days before the shutdown. They certainly don’t have the votes in the Senate.

Now, three days later, we find that the President is possibly backing down on the government shut down. He has a puny plan to grab $600 million from various accounts to repair 100 miles of wall on a 1900 mile plus border. He keeps tweeting about the wall being built but nothing has been built, not one mile. There have been repairs, that’s all.

The Pope, in time for Christmas claimed Jesus was an immigrant and his immigrant family Mary and Joseph were turned away in Bethlehem. The craziness of that statement is obvious and not worth discussion.

Jesus knows well the pain of not being welcomed. May our hearts not be closed as were the houses in Bethlehem. #Internationalmigrantsday — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 18, 2018

MICHELLE MALKIN LETS LOOSE

Conservative Michelle Malkin was on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and she didn’t “sugar-coat” it as she said.

“Well, I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I’m not going to spin it. I wish I could but I can’t. This is a cave. This was a blink,” Malkin told “Fox and Friends.”

“We have to hold the Republicans [accountable], particularly [Sen.] Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has been in office since 1984 and has never been able to get this deal done because he is afraid of a shutdown,” Malkin added.

“But now look at what the White House is forced to do. Scrounge around for $600 million in the defense budget in order to fund a puny 100 miles? As if border security is an afterthought?”

The President is in a terrible position and he has no support. That being said, he promised us a wall. Instead, Mexico and Central America are getting $10.6 billion from us.

Watch:

ANN COULTER DIDN’T HOLD BACK AT ALL

We don’t care if the wall is concrete or steel slats, but we do care if we don’t get our country back. Without borders, as it stands now, we are not a country and we are not secure.

The President’s main problem is Democrats, and his other very serious problem are useless Republicans. He has zero support for the wall. Only American people want the wall. Still, he has to get us a wall!

Ann Coulter: I won’t vote for Trump in 2020 without border wall https://t.co/Nuu2sKBnJX pic.twitter.com/meW2iM7RB0 — The Hill (@thehill) December 19, 2018

Someone tell Tucker’s producers about Trump betraying voters on the wall! He missed that story yesterday. At least the Russia story is something new & exciting. https://t.co/Vn7LivhZgI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 19, 2018

In fairness to Trump, maybe we misheard him in 2016. Maybe he said the southern border needed a big, beautiful mall. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 19, 2018

KELLYANNE SAYS LITTLE

Fox & Friends also grilled Kellyanne Conway on the issue, but it’s not clear what the President is going to do. She talked about his views and complained a bit about the Republicans. She didn’t say much.

Speaker Paul Ryan gave his farewell speech and discussed his legacy. He’s useless. Good riddance. He used incredibly impressive words to say nothing and spread the bulls**t.