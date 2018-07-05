Schumer Gets Trolled by McConnell After Begging Trump to Pick Merrick Garland

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has either lost his mind or he’s just trying to impress his base. Either possibility works. He called President Trump and asked him to appoint Merrick Garland in Justice Anthony Kennedy’s place. We hear it was a very short conversation.

Garland is the left-wing activist judge who was appointed by Barack Obama in the last year of his presidency. He went nowhere. Fortunately, Neil Gorsuch was appointed instead.

In a phone call with Trump, Chuck Schumer pressured the president to nominate Merrick Garland to replace Justice Kennedyhttps://t.co/i5HmvdswFT — Axios (@axios) July 5, 2018

Senator Mitch McConnell’s team trolled Schumer after this silliness.

Crazy left-wing people like Richard Painter, who is running for the Minnesota Senate, said it was an “obvious compromise pick”. He’s so funny.

Garland is anti-gun, extreme climate change, and a reliable left-winger on every other issue.