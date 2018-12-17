Schumer In Charge! Trump Will “Not Get the Wall in Any Form!”

Chuck Schumer said the President will not get the wall in any form. The only thing he will agree to is continuing the open borders policies while pretending Democrats support strong borders.

“President Trump should understand that there are not the votes for the wall in the House or the Senate,” Schumer said on “Meet the Press.” “He is not going to get the wall in any form.”

“Even the House — which is majority Republican — don’t have the votes for his $5 billion wall plan. They certainly don’t have the votes in the Senate.

We should not let a temper tantrum and threats push us in the direction of doing something that everybody knows is wrong.

If the President wants to debate the wall next year, he can. I don’t think he’ll get it. He shouldn’t use innocent workers as a hostage to throw a bone to his base.”

Schumer will only agree to legalize all the people here with a path to citizenship which he says is not amnesty.

The insufferable Schumer is falsely claiming he is not for open borders while making it impossible for the U.S. to secure the border. The Senate Minority Leader is calling all the shots, and he’s insulting the President at the same time, claiming he is having temper tantrums.

Our national sovereignty is at stake. The very character of our nation is at stake.

The President has vowed to build the wall.

THE CBP COMMISSIONER SAID WE ABSOLUTELY NEED THE WALL

Watch the latest video at <a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”>foxnews.com</a>

THIS IS WHAT SCHUMER THINKS IS A TEMPER TANTRUM