Schumer, Pelosi Are “Shaken”, Slam Trump Over Mattis’ Resignation

The overreaction and hyperbole are ridiculous. The President wants to send 2,000 soldiers home and break the tradition of endless war in the Middle East. It’s not a catastrophe. But Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi won’t let anything the President does go without condemnation.

They were shaken because Secretary Mattis is resigning and wrote a letter of his views which are different from the President’s views.

Pelosi was asked by a reporter why she was “shaken”.

“I’m shaken by the news because of the patriot that Secretary Mattis is. I think everybody in the country should read his letter of resignation,” she told reporters at a press conference scheduled to discuss a looming government shutdown.

“I am shaken by the resignation of General Mattis. For what it means to our country, for the message it sends to our troops, and for the indication of what his view is of the commander-in-chief.”

She needn’t be. There are a lot of great generals out there. No one is irreplaceable.

Sen. Schumer slammed President Trump, claiming he is “plunging the country into chaos,” and “throwing a temper tantrum” over the government spending bill.

“Trump’s temper tantrum may get him a government shutdown, but it will not get him a wall,” Schumer said.

That’s Schumer’s latest talking point — the President has temper tantrums. It’s a cheap attack. If anyone is having tantrums, it’s Schumer.

Pelosi said Mattis stood as a safeguard against what Democrats see as Trump’s impulsive leadership style.

Calm down, Nancy! Another terrific candidate will be nominated soon.

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi says she is "shaken" by the news that Defense Secretary Mattis has resigned, calls him a "patriotic American" and a "voice of stability" in the Trump administration