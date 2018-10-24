Schumer & Pelosi Blame Trump for Bombs, Look What They Forgot

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are out blaming President Trump and spreading venom instead of being supportive.

When Rep. Steve Scalise was near-death at the hands of a crazed Democrat, the Democrats made a big show of how they were coming together with Republicans. In this case, they are so convinced a right-wing lunatic did it, they are going for the jugular.

They have to get the soundbites out there to get their poll numbers up.

THEY’RE BLAMING TRUMP FOR A NUTJOB SENDING NON-DETONATING BOMBS

“President Trump’s words ring hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence,” Schumer and Pelosi said. “Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions: expressing support for the congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protesters, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people.”

Trump only referred to the FAKE press as the enemy of the people but they keep telling that same lie.

He doesn’t condone violence either. One time, before he was elected, he joked about it. They won’t let it die.

NEW: Joint statement from Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer: “President Trump’s words ring hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence.” https://t.co/muxQ0F793L pic.twitter.com/lOwN6ZK7f6 — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2018

It’s hard to believe they are still making hay out of Charlottesville. They completely ignore the left-wing radicals of Antifa and Black Lives Matter who went to the Unite the Right march to start trouble. All the President said was there were good people on both sides and that’s true. There were innocent people who joined these marches.

The person who rammed his car into people is a paranoid schizophrenic who said he was frightened by the people banging on his car.

CHUCKIE AND NANCY MUST HAVE FORGOTTEN THIS

Eric Holder told his followers to kick people.

Cory Booker wants a “revolution”. He quoted Jefferson referencing Shay’s Rebellion: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” At another time, he told people to get up in Republicans’ faces.

Hillary called for an end to civility until Democrats are in office again. Hillary’s close adviser Phillippe Reines said he fully supports attacking Mitch McConnell in a restaurant, chasing Sarah Sanders out of restaurants, harassing the DHS Secretary in a restaurant and at her home.

Maxine Waters told followers to harass Republicans wherever they see them.