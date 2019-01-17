Schumer Responds After Angel Moms Beg Pelosi to Build the Wall

Families impacted by the crimes committed by illegal aliens — Angel Moms — stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Tuesday, demanding that the California Democrat “build the wall.”

Reportedly, Pelosi wouldn’t meet with them, the forgotten people. Schumer also had a hideous response.

The families first gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol Building with Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Women for Trump.

They were carrying enlarged photos of their loved ones who were murdered by illegal aliens.

SCHUMER RESPONDS

Well, Schumer responded today. Calling it the Trump shutdown, even though they won’t negotiate at all with the party in power, Schumer traipsed down the Capitol stairs with photos of furloughed workers. The man who never met a camera he didn’t love, performed.

“Each one of these Americans has a different story about how the shutdown is hurting them and their families,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer whined Wednesday.

Not everyone was impressed with the Schumer show!

THE CARING DEMOCRATS WON’T ADDRESS THIS

If Democrats care so much, why don’t they care about all the people dying in the desert?

Volunteers set out to search for the remains of dead migrants on the Barry Goldwater Air Force Range a week before Christmas. The remote desert region in SW Arizona conducts live bombing exercises in the area, AZ Central reports.

The volunteers from the non-profit group Aguilas del Desierto recovered the skeletal remains of eight migrants in two days.

In 2018, the remains of 127 dead migrants were recovered in southern Arizona, the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

From 2001 through 2018, the remains of at least 3,011 dead migrants have been recovered in southern Arizona, according to the Humane Borders website.

The same thing goes on in Texas.

Now we just know those caring Democrats will be very upset about this and the media will hold memorials for all of these deceased people. I mean, they were so upset about the two dead children, they will definitely be deeply disturbed by the deaths of 3,011 people they invited in with their policies, right?

The people dying aren’t the criminals, it’s the poor, uneducated foreigners who think they’re welcomed here because they were promised open borders, free housing, free education including college, food stamps, and sanctuary.