Schumer Shutdown! Chuck DEMANDS GOP Give Up Border Wall

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans need to “abandon” border wall funding if they want the government to reopen, just less than 24 hours into the partial shutdown.

Republicans control the Senate and that should mean Schumer does not have the power to do this. But Schumer has the corrupt media and power bases throughout the country who will spread propaganda to hurt the President.

The vile tyrant also said Democrats were “open to discussing any proposal as long as they do not include anything for the wall,” showing Democrats are not willing to compromise on border wall funding.

Don’t doubt that Democrats are open borders activists and don’t question their fealty to their communist base.

He doesn’t care that at least half of the American people want the wall, drones, and more border agents. Nor does he care that communists, criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats are flooding across our borders as we speak.

Schumer will not compromise and he will not negotiate.

Adding insult to injury, corrupt lying leaker Jim Comey mocked the President.

He tweeted, “To a president without any external ethical framework, folks who resign on principle must be confusing,” the disgraced FBI chief wrote on Twitter.

When Comey mocks Trump, he is also insulting all those supporters his minions can smell in Walmart.

To a president without any external ethical framework, folks who resign on principle must be confusing. — James Comey (@Comey) December 22, 2018

It’s sad when corrupt, evil people have this kind of power as a result of lying and manipulating the public.

The President wants to negotiate but the leftists won’t do it.

The crisis of illegal activity at our Southern Border is real and will not stop until we build a great Steel Barrier or Wall. Let work begin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

The Senate has adjourned and the Schumer Shutdown is on!