Schumer Won’t Support Judicial Nominee Because He’s White

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer won’t support the white judicial nominee because of his skin color. He wants the President to pick black people based on an illegal quota system as opposed to picking the right candidate.

African-Americans are about 13% of the population and more than 90 percent support the Democratic Party which is now the Socialist Party. The President has to pick the best and he has to pick people who will support the Constitution. He is looking for judges who will not legislate from the bench as Marxists do.

It is not about having a quota at the end of the day, it’s about having the right people. Race is not the issue.

CHUCK SCHUMER’S BLATHER ABOUT NOT WANTING THE WHITE JUDGE

Schumer said, “…the nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary. Mr. Quattlebaum replaces not one, but two scuttled Obama nominees who were African-American.”

“As of February 14th, 83 percent of the President Trump’s confirmed nominees were male, 92 percent were white. That represents the lowest share of non-white candidates in three decades. It’s long past time that the judiciary starts looking a lot more like the America it represents; having a diversity of views and experience on the federal bench is necessary for the equal administration of justice.”

Quota systems have been found to be illegal by the Supreme Court of the United States but Schumer has turned that around.

“After years of improvement, the Trump administration, like in so many other areas, is taking a giant step backward, this time when it comes to diversity of their nominations. I’ll be voting no on the Quattlebaum nomination.”

The scuttled black nominees Schumer mentioned are far-left. No doubt that Schumer would like the President to pick all ACLU communists as well.

Schumer has blocked everything the President does and every judicial appointment. He’s an obstructionist of the Party of No.