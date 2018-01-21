SchumerShutdown Chuck Schumer Steals John Boehner’s Jello Analogy

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said he offered the president two major concessions in a meeting Friday, promising the border wall and support for more than the Pentagon’s full budget request in exchange for a generous pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.

The promise of the border wall was for ten years from now as it always is with Democrats. Do it now and we promise you will get it eventually but eventually never comes. Better funding for the Pentagon doesn’t respond to the problem of chain migration and the lottery visas so loved by terrorists.

The Senate Minority Leader from New York has also been pushing for a federal bailout of pension funds to win points with the unions and pave the way for Democrats to win in 2018. Democrats give unions whatever they want for votes but eventually the bill comes due.

Mr. Schumer said Mr. Trump appeared open to the deal in person, but later called back to add more demands on immigration that Mr. Schumer said he couldn’t stomach.

“Negotiating with President Trump is like negotiating with Jell-O. That’s why this will be called the Trump shutdown,” Mr. Schumer said.

First of all, that is a deal the President cannot accept and it is not likely Schumer is even telling the truth. Secondly, he is being far from original. He’s stealing from John Boehner.

STOLEN ANALOGY

On July 13, 2011 House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio complained about President Obama and White House officials for their lack of resolve in negotiations. “Dealing with them the last couple months has been like dealing with Jell-o,” Boehner said. “Some days it’s firmer than others. Sometimes it’s like they’ve left it out over night.”

Boehner attempted to get Obama to talk about entitlement reform. “It was Jell-o; it was damn near liquid,” Boehner said.

“By Saturday, they’d spent the previous day and a half just going backwards” on reforming entitlement programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

“The only thing they’ve been firm on is these damn tax increases,” the Speaker said.

Democrats want citizenship for DREAMers and so far they are not willing to give in return. Chain migration must end, as well as the lottery and the wall must be built.

SCHUMER SAID THE OPPOSITE IN 2013

This is the Schumer Shutdown and he is not being honest. This is what Charles Schumer said in 2013 during the shutdown:

President Trump said there will be no DACA deal until the Democrats reopen the government.

Democrats wouldn’t negotiate when they were in charge and they won’t negotiate when they are not in charge. They are the party of ‘no’, merely obstructionsts.

If DREAMers get citizenship and 80% vote Democrat as has been the pattern, that is the end of Republicans ever again winning a presidency. We will be a one-party system – a Socialist system.