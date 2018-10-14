Schwarzenegger to Rally for Redistricting Republicans Out of Existence

Fake Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger will visit Michigan and Colorado to rally support for redistricting in the coming weeks. He is also rallying for an independent [citizen] redistricting commission, The Atlantic reports.

It’s a scam. The ‘citizen’ commissions have been taken over by the far-left.

Schwarzenegger is planning to attend a tailgate rally at Michigan State University next Saturday to gather momentum behind Michigan Proposal 2, which would institute an independent redistricting commission, The Atlantic reports.

Afterward, Schwarzenegger will travel to Colorado for a rally in support of a similar redistricting initiative.

It’s actually another Democrat initiative to redistrict Republicans and conservatives out of existence.

THE NATIONAL REDISTRICTING MOVEMENT SHUTS OUT THE RIGHT

Eric Holder, Barack Obama, and George Soros have been leading the movement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott explained in a 2017 op-ed at The Washington Examiner:

With the help of hedge fund billionaire George Soros, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee hopes to wrest control from voters of congressional re-districting in 2021 when booming conservative states such as Texas will gain seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. All for the benefit of their special-interest donors.

That the first fundraisers for this self-described “supergroup” were held in San Francisco and Los Angeles reveals one of their goals: to reinstate Rep. Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. But they aren’t stopping there.

Headed by former Attorney General Eric Holder, the tax-exempt 527 political action committee plans a three-pronged attack to flood state-level races with outside money, to leverage activist courts to wrest control of state redistricting plans, and finally, with the formidable community organizing prowess of former President Barack Obama, to fund astroturfed ballot initiatives in the guise of “fairness.”

Redistricting will shut out the Republicans who gained so many state and local seats.

This movement is concentrating on states where Republicans won the majority of seats.

CALIFORNIA PROVES IT’S ONLY TO HELP DEMOCRATS

California has a so-called citizens redistricting commission and it demonstrates how it will work nationwide.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission — established to redraw the district lines in California — came into being so politicians would be left out of the process.

That will be so much better, right?

NO!

The ‘citizens’ commission has been taken over by leftists, unions, illegal’s, amnesty and open border people. Their plan is simple – gerrymander Republicans and Conservatives out of voting existence.

The results of the redistricting will not take place until 2021 but the results will be devastating.

The well-funded left, with its politically active “alphabet groups” and a network of non-profits joined at the hip to California Democrats, are well-positioned in the redistricting process.

Progressives have been strategizing and organizing since 2009 after citizen redistricting was first passed by the electorate in 2008.

The left activists, representing a range of minority groups and progressive causes, come out in numbers at the CRC’s public input hearings with well-supported testimonies and maps. The hearings are poorly advertised and the general public doesn’t even know when they are taking place.

It is not just happening in California, it’s a nationwide movement. They want to finish off Colorado and Michigan at the moment.