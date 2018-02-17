Bad News! SCOTUS Poised to Reject President Trump’s DACA Petition

The Supreme Court of the United States appears poised to reject the Justice Department’s request to overturn a lower court order forcing the administration to continue Barack Obama’s DACA executive order.

It does not order processing of new DACA.

SCOTUS’s Friday afternoon orders list DID NOT include the action on the petition.

It is not hard to figure out where the problems lie. In addition to SCOTUS’ far-left judges who legislate from the bench, Anthony Kennedy and John Roberts cannot be trusted to follow the Constitution.

Scheduling requires quick action on cases they intend to hear prior to the summer recess. The longer the court waits to put this on the docket, the less likely it is that it will be heard.

This is a signal that they will let the lower court ruling stand despite the fact that it is unconstitutional.

THE GOVERNMENT WENT STRAIGHT TO SCOTUS

The government had appealed directly to the Supreme Court, ignoring the biased, leftist Ninth Circuit.

Obviously, if the Supreme Court doesn’t take up the case, the Ninth Circuit decision would have been far worse.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco, the government’s Supreme Court lawyer, argued the case required the tribunal’s urgent attention, as Alsup’s decision “requires the government to sanction indefinitely an ongoing violation of federal law being committed by nearly 700,000 aliens.”