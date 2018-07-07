SCOTUS Says People Here Illegally Are Not Entitled to Due Process

People who enter our country illegally do not have due process rights despite what the left would have us believe. The Supreme Court has already ruled, repeatedly.

Allowing illegal aliens to contest orders of removal is “a mockery to good immigration policy and law and order,” the President said recently.

Indeed it is. We have a recent example of that. All of the illegal aliens who came in with children will be allowed to stay in the country as a result of a ruling by another nobody judge on behalf of illegal aliens.

The mainstream media portrayed the President’s comments about due process for people entering the country illegally as a call to end due process.

But as Matt O’Brien of FAIR writes, most of these open borders policies, anchored in alleged due process rights, are the result of “badly reasoned federal district-court decisions, ridiculous settlement agreements, and politically motivated policy decisions.”

Foreign nationals outside our borders are owed NO DUE PROCESS, he says.

And the Supreme Court has been remarkably consistent on this point over the years, Mr. O’Brien wrote in an article for Lifezette.

The far-left and open borders lunatics would have you believe foreigners are entitled to enter our country illegally. They also want you to believe they can remain at will to collect our benefits.

Speaking of benefits…

IT COSTS THE USA HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS

According to a report from the Center for Immigration Studies, tax credits received by illegals and wage write-offs U.S companies claim, have cost the Treasury $296 billion over the past 10 years!