Screeching Rosa De Lauro Becomes Unintelligible Over Tax Cuts

S. Noble
Congresswoman Rosa De Lauro made her voice heard today, screeching against tax cuts. Mostly she couldn’t understand why someone who pays 37% of his/her salary in federal taxes gets more money back in child tax credits than someone who contributes nothing to the IRS.

Her philosophy is money doesn’t belong to evil rich people, it belongs to people like her to dole out as she sees fit.

In 2014, DeLauro was asked if legalizing illegals will help with unemployment . Her strange response was, “It’s a gotcha question.”

De Lauro always does this. It’s hard to imagine why anyone would think her electable. We might want to find out what meds she’s on so we never take them. In this next clip from March of this year, she’s screeching about the GOP trying to kill old people.

