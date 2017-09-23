Sean Hannity Blasts NFL Commish Roger Goodell on Twitter

The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on President Trump’s statements about NFL players in a statement Saturday. He called the President “disrespectful” and “divisive”. Instead of criticizing the players for being exactly that, he criticized the President.

Sean Hannity blasted back in a tweet storm.

Looks like the @nflcommish wants to lecture @POTUS and fans who prefer football over political statements. How many people fought, bled….. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 23, 2017

Cont. and died fighting for everyone’s rights. They fought under the AMERICAN FLAG! Many Americans want respect for the Flag and the Anthem. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 23, 2017

To me,one of the best moments on game day is after the game when players on both teams unite, in a circle, say a prayer of thanks. #UNITED — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 23, 2017

If @NFL and players choose to continue to make political statements (their right) I predict fans who disagree will flee (their right also) https://t.co/JzOoce0SUU — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 23, 2017

Hannity retweeted this letter from retired Marine Jeffrey Powers.

RETWEET if you stand with our @POTUS great vid!🇺🇸 Rtrd USMC Colonel Jeffrey A Powers letter to the @NFL commish ⬇️pic.twitter.com/59FrBSLGuQ

— J_Patriot_Train (@r_little_finger) September 23, 2017