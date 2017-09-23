Sean Hannity Blasts NFL Commish Roger Goodell on Twitter

S. Noble
The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on President Trump’s statements about NFL players in a statement Saturday. He called the President “disrespectful” and “divisive”. Instead of criticizing the players for being exactly that, he criticized the President.

Sean Hannity blasted back in a tweet storm.

Hannity retweeted this letter from retired Marine Jeffrey Powers.

