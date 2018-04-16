Sean Hannity Hired Trump’s Conservative Lawyer Shocker

Apparently, there is no confidentiality anymore, even if it damages a person’s career. The judge in the Michael Cohen case released the name of the third Cohen client and it is Fox News TV host, Sean Hannity.

Hannity didn’t reveal his casual, almost non-existent relationship with Cohen. He has railed against the Cohen raid on TV. Normally, Hannity would be expected to reveal the relationship but Hannity said Cohen never represented him.

That’s the story.

No one can say how it relates to Russia election interference.

How It Came Up

Some unknown source told CNN that “Michael Cohen has never represented Sean Hannity in any matter involving a third party. Hannity has occasionally asked Mr. Cohen questions concerning the law that Mr. Cohen indicated would be privileged.”

Hannity’s name came out during a new hearing in federal court this afternoon. Cohen requested it to review his own seized files for privileged material before the feds do.

Judge Kimba Wood wanted to know how many clients he has and who they are, to figure out how much-privileged material there might be. There are three clients, she was told. One, of course, is Trump. The other is Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, who had Cohen handle the hush-money to a pregnant former mistress [who had an abortion].

Cohen’s lawyer said they would rather not divulge the name of the third client but the judge would have none of it.

Hannity has been covering the raid on Cohen’s office, siding with Cohen.

Fox News is taking a hit with this as well as Hannity and the antagonism is just getting started.

Why Did He Hire Him?

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reported on MSNBC that Hannity hired Cohen “to help defend him against left-wing groups that were calling for boycotts,” a reference to Media Matters’ well-publicized campaign to get advertisers to stop supporting Hannity’s program and everyone else on Fox News. Sherman added that Hannity may have hired “other lawyers and/or private investigators” as part of the effort.

Media Matters arranges wholly unAmerican boycotts to destroy people.

The left sees this ‘scandal’ as a way to silence Hannity, a strong Trump supporter.

Hannity Responds

Hannity responded in tweets. He said he never retained Cohen or paid him. He said he discussed legal questions with him occasionally.

Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

A rumor is going around Twitter that Hannity met secretly with a mysterious woman named ‘Ruth Chris’ 15 times a week. Ruth Chris is a steakhouse and there is a photo online of Hannity at a Ruth Chris steakhouse. In any case, rumors prompted this tweet.

I assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third-party. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

In response to some wild speculation, let me make clear that I did not ask Michael Cohen to bring this proceeding on my behalf, I have no personal interest in this proceeding, and, in fact, asked that my de minimis discussions with Michael Cohen, — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

What part of Michael and I never discussed anything that involved any third party is so hard to understand? https://t.co/uha1z13RJf — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

The Raid

On April 9, 2018, Cohen’s offices were raided by the FBI. He is being investigated for bank fraud, wire fraud, and campaign finance violations, relating in part to payments made to trollop Stormy Daniels.

Essential Consultants LLC paid Stormy Daniels, the pornstar who received $130,000 for keeping silent about an alleged one-night stand with Donald Trump more than a decade ago. Cohen had said he paid her out of his equity loan.

Here’s Fox News reporting during Shep Smith’s program that Michael Cohen’s 3rd client was their own Sean Hannity. #delicious pic.twitter.com/tk6eoDHqvy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2018

What About Marc Elias?

Michael Cohen is also Sean Hannity lawyer Kind of like how Marc Elias was Hillary’s lawyer and the DNC’s lawyer and Fusion GPS’s lawyer and John Podesta’s lawyer and Al Franken’s lawyer and John Kerry’s lawyer and David Brock’s lawyer and works for George Soros PACs — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 16, 2018