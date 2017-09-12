Seattle’s Accused Pedophile Mayor Finally Resigns After 5th Claim

Seattle’s alleged pedophile mayor Ed Murray finally resigned, after his younger cousin became the fifth person to come forward and accuse him.

All those protesters in Seattle didn’t have a problem with this guy. Everyone was silent as he continued to serve as mayor.

The gay activist pedophile denies all charges but resigned within hours of his cousin coming forward. His cousin said he wants Murray punished for repeatedly abusing him.

It took 5 complaints and still no recriminations have come from Democrats.

Murray is one of the Progressive mayors suing the President for trying to withhold grants from his illegal sanctuary city.

In July, records thought to have been destroyed were found. They give a clear picture of the sexual abuse claims against the mayor by his former foster son. Information about this was available earlier this year but he was being allowed to finish out his term.

The records show that an Oregon child-welfare investigator concluded Ed Murray sexually abused his foster son in the early 1980s, leading state officials to assert that “under no circumstances should Mr. Murray be certified” as a foster parent in the future.

“In the professional judgement of this caseworker who has interviewed numerous children of all ages and of all levels of emotional disturbance regarding sexual abuse, Jeff Simpson has been sexually abused by … Edward Murray,” CPS caseworker Judy Butler wrote in the May 1984 assessment.

There were three others who came forward.