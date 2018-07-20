Secretary of State Nick Pompeo sat down with Shannon Bream last night on her Fox TV news show. Her overriding question was about allegations that the President colluded with Russia. Secretary Pompeo destroyed that idea with the one piece of evidence that should be obvious to everyone.
President Trump has been very tough on Russia. The past administration was Russia’s dupe, although the Secretary didn’t put it that way.
“I think those allegations are absurd,” Pompeo told Mrs. Bream. “This administration has been relentless in its effort to deter Russia from its bad behavior.”
“We inherited a situation where Russia was running all over the United States,” he continued. “The last few days have been frankly, more heat than light. This administration has been strong in supporting the Ukrainians, strong and making sure that we protect them against Russian expansion in other parts of the world. We all recognize that threat is real. And President Trump has been strong in protecting America from Russian aggression.”
Pompeo interrupted as Bream tried to move on and added that Trump has a full grip on what and who he is dealing with when it comes to Russia.“The president has been very resolute. He understands precisely who it is we are dealing with in Russia,” Pompeo said. “He gets it. He’s trying to take opportunities, places where we can work together and put America in a position to do the things he wants to do on behalf of the American people.
TRUMP’S BEEN TOUGH ON RUSSIA
Trump approved lethal weapons to Ukraine, shut down Russia’s consulate in San Francisco as well as two additional diplomatic annexes, and rather than rolling back sanctions, Trump signed into law additional sanctions on Russia, expanded LNG sales to a Europe dependent in Russian gas imports, and increased the Pentagon’s European Reassurance Initiative budget by 40 percent. (A President who berated U.S. investments for European defense has actually dramatically increased American military presence on Europe’s threatened borders.)
He reinstitute the National Security Strategy.
The National Security Strategy of 2017, brought a much-needed dose of realism to a conversation too often dominated by abstractions like the “liberal world order”, singles out both China and Russia as key geopolitical rivals.”
During a hearing yesterday in House Intelligence the subject was about China and the dangers they pose to the US. At one point one of the panelists strongly condemned the Russian hysteria and missing the real threat from China and Global influence.
China is working, and succeeding, in making the US a lesser power in the world. They see the US as an obstacle in the goal of dominance. The only thing not mentioned was China’s efforts around the world to capture the market in “raw materials”.
So why the emphasis on Russia and Not China. Money. Russia is a minor player in global economics yet wields great concern among virtually everyone in media, Capital Hill and elsewhere. China, on the other hand, wields great power, economically. In so doing there are billions involved for the wealthy. There is little concern for all the Intellectual Property that is sent overseas since Corporate profits are maintained. This is only the first-stage of an economic decline for the West if it continues. Being, “American”, for Corporations and the wealthy elite comes in second-place to their bottom line. The concerns spoken about in that hearing was this could lead to a point of no return. If China becomes The World Power the US would eventually have little say in world affairs and any influence would be negligible.
What should be of great concern is the revelation by one of the panelists. He had written a book and tells of “secret” deals the CIA made with China and many of the revelations were redacted and cannot be made public to anyone, including Congress. We should be deeply concerned about what Intelligence is covering up on so many levels.
If the Intelligence Community, specifically the CIA, has made “secret deals” with China, and with NO oversight, then what else are they NOT telling us. Is someone who is in a “confirmed position” privy to all the information that his Department has and is doing. I seriously doubt it. We must be much more scrutinizing in what we accept as truth. Did we know the CIA had the capability to a false trail as in Vault7. Not until it was surreptitiously released.
I heard Rosenstein, I guess at the Aspen Forum, saying the Government cannot release any information because of “sources and methods”. This is Hogwash. I showed in another article it can Easily be done. I suspect they are, in fact, hiding something.