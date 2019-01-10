See the Most Repulsive Tweet by a Democrat — Ron Perlman

By
S.Noble
-
0

Trump and GOP-hating actor Ron Perlman tweeted out one of the most disgusting cartoons I have seen. While absolutely repugnant, it does acccurately depict how Lefties think. They pretend they are all so pro-women as they abuse Republican women.

The Hellboy actor links to a revolting cartoon in the tweet above suggesting the sexual molestation of Sarah Sanders by the President.

In the cartoon, the ‘Trump’ character says to the ‘Sarah Sanders’ character: “I have the occasional urge to grab you by the pus…”

She interrupts: “You’re gonna need a bigger hand.”

Even more sickening is the reaction from his followers.

The left is dehumanizing people with whom they disagree. They make us less than human, deserving of no respect. That is who they are.

Here are a couple more responses from the lovelies. We should add here that many of the responses were negative towards Perlman.

Perlman is the guy who was nice to Harvey Weinstein’s face and then bashed him after he was outed as a sleazeball.

Leave a Reply