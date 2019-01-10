See the Most Repulsive Tweet by a Democrat — Ron Perlman

Trump and GOP-hating actor Ron Perlman tweeted out one of the most disgusting cartoons I have seen. While absolutely repugnant, it does acccurately depict how Lefties think. They pretend they are all so pro-women as they abuse Republican women.

The Hellboy actor links to a revolting cartoon in the tweet above suggesting the sexual molestation of Sarah Sanders by the President.

In the cartoon, the ‘Trump’ character says to the ‘Sarah Sanders’ character: “I have the occasional urge to grab you by the pus…”

She interrupts: “You’re gonna need a bigger hand.”

Even more sickening is the reaction from his followers.

OMG RON!! Thanks for my first laugh of the day with the Twat Twins! Almost blew coffee out my nose! Sooo repulse, but funny!😝 — A. HYDE (@ALLYESKA2) January 10, 2019

The left is dehumanizing people with whom they disagree. They make us less than human, deserving of no respect. That is who they are.

Here are a couple more responses from the lovelies. We should add here that many of the responses were negative towards Perlman.

He would do that..

Then she would beat him like her brother beats a dog..

Then her father would say, come on Sara, take one for the team..😂 — LostForWords (@LostForWords19) January 10, 2019

That was good Ron!!! — Grim_Reeker (@MattWimmer1) January 10, 2019

Perlman is the guy who was nice to Harvey Weinstein’s face and then bashed him after he was outed as a sleazeball.

Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line? I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 25, 2018