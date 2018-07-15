Seeking a Better Life 11 Times, Illegal Chainsawed His Wife in Front of 3 Little Kids

Alejandro Alvarez-Villegas was arrested for DUI and drug possession before he tried to carve up his wife with a chainsaw in front of the children. After he tried to dismember her while alive, he stole a car and tried to ram a police car. He has been deported 11 times. If he was imprisoned as the law allows, he would not have been free to harm his wife and cause serious mental damage to his three children.

It is important to remember, however, that he was only seeking a better life and the 32 year old has DREAMs.

All illegal immigrants contribute to our society according to the Democrats who want to keep the borders open and to abolish ICE.

THE STORY

Seeking a better life by coming into the United States illegally eleven times, Alejandro Alvarez-Villegas tried to carve up his wife in front of their three little children, ages 10, 8 and 5.

The children watched as he took a chainsaw to his wife.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and rushed into surgery with traumatic physical injuries. She will probably live but not because her husband wanted her to.

Police heard the woman’s screams and found her and her three small children covered in blood.

They had a quarrel which led him to take out the chainsaw.

Daily Mail reports:

“They just kept screaming and then I heard what sounded like a chainsaw,” one witness, Darian Pickle, said.

“She was going outside and I saw kids with blood and everything,” said witness Enrique Avila.

Another witness, Raquel Sanchez, said Alvarez-Villegas looked “like he was showered in blood.”

The father-of-three then fled on foot and eventually ended up stealing a blue 2002 Mercury Mountaineer SUV.

Alvarez-Villegas was arrested on Thursday in the stolen vehicle in Chula Vista, a few miles from the Mexican border. When he was stopped by police, he is said to have tried to ram a police car. Authorities managed to take him into custody without anyone getting hurt, said Chula Vista Police Lt. Kenny Heinz.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Alvarez-Villegas was arrested in 2013 and pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Later that year, he was arrested again for driving under the influence and pleaded no contest to the charges.

This is the kind of person being protected by judges, civil rights attorney, sanctuary cities, and the entire Democratic Party. The anonymous people pour into our country by the tens of thousands each month and are allowed to remain if they have children with them and even if they don’t in most cases thanks to ‘catch and release’. The Democrat activist judges block any effort to follow U.S. immigration law.

You can’t say the law is broken if we don’t follow it. What you can say is we don’t follow the law.

Everyone has “divinity”, “dignity and worth”, and no one is an “animal” according to Nancy. When Nancy Pelosi made her comments, she was being deceitful. The President was only talking about MS-13 at the time, but this Alejandro person is one of the “animals” whether he is in a gang or not.

Pelosi says it’s inhumane to deport.