Seems Like Mooch Was Right About Steve Bannon

The new gossip book Fire and Fury is being debunked as we speak, with many probable lies, beginning with the allegation that Donald Trump didn’t even know who John Boehner was when he went into the White House.

They have known each other for a long time as Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media tweeted Wednesday. There are plenty of photos of them together prior to 2016.

Scavino tweeted: “Seems like I took this photo yesterday of @SpeakerBoehner & NYC Businessman @realDonaldTrump, out for a round of golf & many laughs together, back in 2013.”

Seems like I took this photo yesterday of @SpeakerBoehner & NYC Businessman @realDonaldTrump, out for a round of golf & many laughs together, back in 2013. Claims of President Trump not knowing who John Boehner was, when they’ve known each other for a long time, are 100% FALSE! pic.twitter.com/D0iDXvpxbx — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) January 4, 2018

The book is filled with gossip from various sources and accuses the President of lying six times a day and possibly having met with the Russians after Donald Jr. met with them in Trump Tower. He accused Trump Jr. of treason and on and on it goes. The left is reveling in it.

So much for loyalty and confidentiality, two qualities Steve Bannon apparently doesn’t have.

Anthony Scaramucci might have “nailed it” as Donald Jr. said.

Minus the foul language The Mooch pretty much nailed it. https://t.co/lVLP3p4XPT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

When Anthony Scaramucci railed against Bannon in a somewhat inebriated state to a New York Magazine reporter, he called Bannon a leaker.

Writer Ryan Lizza said: Scaramucci also told me that, unlike other senior officials, he had no interest in media attention. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to s**k my own c**k,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f**king strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.” (Bannon declined to comment.)

Guess Mooch was right about that although the metaphor was somewhat lacking.