Self-Described Communist-Anarchist-Democratic Antifa Thug Meets Justice

Communist-Anarchist Antifa thugs were very riled up by the sight of Christians on the march for Jesus in Portland. One of the masked Antifa psychos thinks a cross is a known white supremacist symbol.

He rambles on about how their “obsession with Christianity”, their “obsession with their Holiday”, and their “obsession with freedom of speech marks that they want to hurt people.”

Uh, okay.

The March for Patriot Prayer is a sincere and peaceful pro-Christian group and Antifa are violent communists.

The Antifa chicken with the mask thinks the Christians have “no respect for human rights” because they advertise their support for their religion while some observers don’t agree.

“We must go down to a one class society,” yells one of the Antifa while the first speaker waves a commie fist in the air. The loon claims anarchist, communist, democracy is the future.

One of the Christians yells to the masked Antifa, commie fist guy, “You can come and get me if you want.” That’s when the fool runs across the street without looking and gets hit by a truck.

The Antifa is hurt but it doesn’t look bad.

Don’t you wonder about karma or maybe Jesus sending a message?