Self-Proclaimed Imam Gives Hannibal Lector-Style Instructions to Followers

A self-ordained imam in France, not recognized as a legitimate imam, was arrested along with his followers for plotting a terror attack. Those arrested were between the ages of 18 and 65, according to Express UK. This imam was especially dangerous.

This ‘imam’ told his followers it was “OK” to eat non-Muslims – allegedly.

The 27-year old is a Swiss national who converted to Islam three years ago.

Online followers believed he had extensive command of the Koran. Calling himself ‘Al-Bosni’, he told his members in an encrypted chat group that it was “OK to eat non-believers” if “absolutely necessary.”

French interior minister Gérard Collomb said on Wednesday the suspects – who were all placed under covert surveillance last month – had been planning an imminent attack, but stressed the group had no “clear or certain target”.

Islam is a political and social system, not simply a religion. Strict fundamentalists believe in marrying off small children and treating women and gays despicably. It attracts madmen like al-Bosni.