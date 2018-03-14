Self-Radicalized Jihadist Teen Kills One, Severely Injures Two

A self-radicalized jihadist killed a 13-year old boy and severely injured two others at a birthday sleepover in Florida on Monday.

Corey Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The 17-year old, who said he recently converted to Islam, watched jihadist videos and read the Koran “to give him courage” so he could kill innocent children.

He confessed to a robbery at the 13th birthday sleepover party at a BallenIsles Country Club home, the Palm Beach Post reported. He went there armed with a knife and jihad in mind.

How the Crime Went Down

Johnson and the older boy in the home, Kyle Bancroft, reportedly watched violent jihadist videos that evening.

Johnson reportedly told police he woke up at 4 a.m. Monday at Kyle Bancroft’s home and had an urge to kill Kyle’s mother, Elaine Simon; Kyle’s brother, 13-year-old Dane Bancroft; and Dane’s friend, 13-year-old Jovanni Sierra. The three victims were each asleep at the time, the Post reported.

“In his statement, Johnson advised he stabbed the first victim [Sierra] because of his Islamic faith,” the statement stated. He stabbed Sierra multiple times before slitting his throat.

Simon, apparently, to hear Sierra is moaning from the pain, started walking over around 6 p.m. when Johnson allegedly turned on her. Police say he stabbed her at least a dozen times before they fell down the stairs. Dane was stabbed 32 times while attempting to help his mother, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“He is a hero,” the boy’s father said during a telephone interview with the Post. “He saved his mother.”

Sierra was dead at the scene. Simon is in good condition. Kyle Bancroft and Johnson were not harmed.

Johnson was known to have “violent tendencies.”

The police were alerted after Simon ran to a neighbor begging to call 911.

“They rang my bell she’s bleeding,” the neighbor said later. “Corey Johnson is there with a knife. He is a murderer. That is all I know. They try to help the child the children filled with blood.”

Johnson was taken into custody about 8 a.m. after briefly barricading himself in a room.

He later told authorities he was angry with Sierra, who turned 13 on Monday because it went against his Muslim faith. Johnson also said Dane poked fun of his Islamic faith.

The teen was also under investigation for threats that prompted the evacuation of a British school in October 2016. Authorities were about to file charges against Johnson.

This isn’t a gun crime. Like the mass killings we have recently witnessed, it’s a crazy crime by a madman.