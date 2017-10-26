Selfless Hillary Worries About Republicans Even While on Uranium/Dossier Hot Seat

As the Uranium/Dossier scandals explode and as former DNC chairperson Debbie Wassermann-Schultz’s troubles expand over the Awan scandal, selfless Hillary isn’t worried about herself or her party. She worries about the Republican Party.

We found out Thursday the informant will be allowed to testify before Congress about the Russian scheme to seize control of a portion or our Uranium assets. If reports are accurate, he will blow the lid off this affair and reveal a serious threat to our national security made possible by the Clintons.

While this is going on, “selfless” Hillary’s only concern is for the Republican Party.

“There are a lot of things that I worry about, this is actually on my list, of what I worry about. The Republican Party is imploding,” Clinton told ABC News at a book signing.

“We’ve seen in the last week, we’ve seen Bob Corker, we’ve seen Jeff Flake — there are a lot of other people in the Republican Party who feel exactly the same way.” She is concerned about the far-right when the real problem are the Marxists in her party. “It is becoming a far-right, captive party to ideological religious and commercial interests,” she said. “It is at the mercy of its financial backers and a cabal of leaders who are doing things like shrinking the electorate, gerrymandering*, and taking every step they can to maintain power for themselves and those who are like-minded.” This next clip with Newt includes a shocking bit of news. It seems the Clintons technically met Obama’s requirements of disclosure because they put the money for the Uranium deal [thought to be $135 million] in the Canadian branch of their bank that didn’t have disclosure laws. Bill and Hillary Clinton have seriously harmed the Democratic Party for the past twenty years. The Washington Post and other articles seem to indicate they are ready to throw her under the bus. We will have to wait and see. Why on God’s earth would any leader of the United States sell our Uranium rights to Putin’s Russia, much less do it after the Russian scheme was exposed? Newt provides a good summary here. *Gerrymandering is a Democrat and Republican tactic now under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court. Since it currently favors Republicans, and Democrats now have the numbers to win across the board, thanks to their open borders policies, they want gerrymandering gone.