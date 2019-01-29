Sell Out Alert! Mitch Will Do Anything But Support Trump’s Border Plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is ready and willing to sell us all out as long as it looks good. Nothing is off the table except a government shutdown and a national emergency declaration. When past presidents like Obama and Bush declared national emergencies, it was okay, but it’s not now that the President is Donald Trump trying to protect Americans.

McConnell’s open to “whatever works” as long as he can avoid any sign of strength by Republicans. He’s all for amnesty, raising the debt ceiling, and/or comprehensive immigration reform. Mitch also wants to make it difficult to shut down the government, one of the few tools an opposing party has to resist tyranny by the other party.

He wants a bipartisan agreement with a slew of hardcore Socialists.

“I don’t like shutdowns. I don’t think they work for anybody and I hope they will be avoided. I’d be open to anything that we could agree on a bipartisan basis that would make them pretty hard to occur again,” McConnell told reporters less than a week after the last partial shutdown ended.

The Senate Majority Leader, such as he is, believes that the lack of agreement is a sign of “government dysfunction”, and he’s embarrassed. What he should be embarrassed by is Nancy Pelosi’s behavior.

He’s embarrassed so let’s give away the store!

Don’t worry though. Even though Mitch is anxious to sell out, Nancy Pelosi won’t make any deal. She’s worse than him.

