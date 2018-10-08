Sen. Collins Slams Extortionists Who Threatened Her Before Vote

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday slammed opponents’ efforts to fundraise against her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. As she said, they are buying votes for a future election.

“They are asking me to perform an official act and if I do not do what they want, $2 million plus is going to go to my opponent. I think that if our politics has come to the point where people are trying to buy votes and buy positions, then we are in a very sad place,” Collins told CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

It could also be characterized as bribery or extortion.

The political groups Be A Hero Team, Maine People’s Alliance and Mainers for Accountable Leadership had threatened the senator before her vote, with a Crowdpac campaign titled: “Either Sen. Collins VOTES NO on Kavanaugh OR we fund her future opponent.”

The groups haven’t commented on Collins’ claims yet, although in the past they’ve suggested they’re doing nothing wrong.

If nothing else, it’s unethical.

Collins is not up for re-election until 2020. The campaign has raised more than $3.5 million and counting.

“This is a classic quid-pro-quo as defined in our bribery laws,” Collins said in the interview.

The fundraising page called attention to Kavanaugh's judicial record. It did not mention the sexual misconduct claims against him that emerged in the past month — claims Kavanaugh has denied.

Senator Collins announced her support of Kavanaugh in a speech on Friday. She voted for him the next day.

Collins also commented on the protests.

“I’ve had the honor of serving in the Senate for nearly 22 years, and this is as ugly a situation as I’ve ever seen during that time,” Collins said.