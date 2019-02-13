Sen. Cotton Calls Out the “Stalin-Like” Cover Up of OMao-Cortez’s GND

Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton described the media as “Stalin-like” in covering up the most radical parts of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s insane Green New Deal.

“And too many people in the media have been complicit in the Stalin-like or 1984 technique of disappearing it, sending it down the memory hole,” he said.

The media also covered up her lies about who released the bizarre FAQ which sat on her website for two days. Cortez, her Chief of Staff, and her professor adviser lied, blaming Republicans.

Cotton called the media “complicit” in burying the extreme mandates in the GND.

The Senator appeared on The Hugh Hewitt Show on Tuesday and discussed the widely ridiculed Green New Deal that aims to turn our economy from Capitalist to Socialist.

He was angry over the media hiding the FAQ document which promises jobs for “all people of the United States” – including those “unwilling to work” – and making air travel industry obsolete.

COMMIE IT GIRL IS LYING ABOUT HER GND

Ocasio-Cortez keeps lying. Her office admitted the GND FAQ was put up by Cortez’s Chief of Staff, but now she is walking that back.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has retracted and then denied her own office’s explanation of the Green New Deal, a resolution critics say would bankrupt and cripple the country, The Daily Caller video team says.

Senator Mitch McConnell will bring it to the Senate floor for a vote. Hopefully, people will see the absurdity of it.

HH: Now I want to ask you about, I hope that happens, the Green New Deal, because so many in my business are attempting to disappear with it. They’re actually complicit with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trying to get rid of her seven-page white paper on it that she posted. Do you believe your colleagues knew what they were endorsing when they endorsed her crazy get rid of the cows and the airplanes white paper?

TC: Sure. I mean, Hugh, it’s pretty remarkable that when these Democrats put out the Green New Deal last week that you had many Democrats running for president leap onto a proposal that was going to confiscate every privately owned vehicle in America within a decade and ban air travel so we could all drive or ride around on high-speed light rail, supposedly powered by unicorn tears, yes.

HH: Don’t forget the cow, the cow…

TC: Yes, and…

HH: They’re all gone.

TC: Well, we can all become vegans since cows are gone as well since cow flatulence is a mortal threat to the world. Look, this is a classic example of a gaffe being when you say what you really mean.

They believe that Americans driving around in trucks on farms, or commuting from the suburbs where they can have a decent home into the city to work are a fundamental threat to the world, and they have to have the power and the control of those Americans’ lives to implement their radical vision for humanity.

Democrats want to control every single thing we do, even what we eat.